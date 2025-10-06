EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Desperate to Keep Peace' With Keith Urban As She's 'Terrified He'll Devastate Her Movie Fortune in Divorce'

Court documents filed in Nashville on Tuesday, September 30, revealed the pair had quietly signed a parenting plan weeks earlier, agreeing not to disparage each other around their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

The documents also confirm Kidman will be the girls' primary residential parent, with Urban having them for 59 days a year. Both are required to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the filing.

Despite the calm tone of the legal paperwork, insiders suggest tensions are far from settled. A source close to the couple said: "Nicole is doing everything she can to avoid confrontation. She's terrified that if this turns ugly, Keith could come after her financially – and that could devastate everything she's built."

According to another insider, the Oscar-winning actress, whose estimated fortune exceeds $300 million, has grown increasingly anxious about protecting her assets.

"She’s proud of what she’s achieved – from The Hours to Big Little Lies – and she's worked for every cent," the source said. "Even with a pre-nup in place, she worries he might challenge parts of it. That's why she's so desperate to keep things civil."