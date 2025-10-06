EXCLUSIVE: Stubborn Meghan Markle Digging in Heels Over Harry's Royal Peace Talks — 'She Just Doesn't Want to Get Involved'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is refusing to take part in renewed peace efforts between Prince Harry and the royal family, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she has "no interest" in brokering a truce – unless her conditions are met.
Talks between senior aides for King Charles III, 76, and Harry, 41, recently took place in a bid to heal the deep rift that has divided the royals since the Sussexes left Britain in 2020.
King Charles Pushes for Clarity and Stability
According to insiders, the palace has since drawn up proposals for a "formal understanding" – described as a "prenup-style" arrangement – to set clear terms for any future cooperation between the Sussexes and the Crown. The plan would reportedly govern how the couple engages with official events and media coverage, as well as outline expectations around privacy and communication.
A palace source claimed: "The king wants to establish a clear framework to prevent any future confusion. The priority is safeguarding the institution above all else, with personal feelings coming second. The goal is to put recent turmoil behind us and ensure the rules are unambiguous moving forward."
But insiders suggest Markle, 44, has reacted coolly to the idea, while Harry is said to be "very open to negotiation." One source said: "Harry has indicated he wants to rebuild trust – he's even proposed coordinating diaries to prevent overlapping engagements. Meghan, however, holds a firmer stance. She feels a formal agreement isn't necessary and that trust can't be restored through documents alone."
Another insider claimed: "From the palace's viewpoint, Meghan's position has made progress challenging. She remains firm that she won't participate in reconciliation talks unless their security and privacy concerns are completely resolved. This has caused some strain with Harry, who believes the opportunity to mend relations is limited."
Royal Rift Still Runs Deep
The Sussexes' departure from royal duties in 2020 and subsequent move to Montecito, California, with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, sparked one of the most significant crises for the monarchy in decades.
The couple's shock interviews – from their explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey to their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan and the publication of Harry's memoir Spare – deepened the rift.
A former palace adviser claimed: "The wounds from those revelations are still raw. Each time private conversations became public, a bit more trust was lost. Within the palace, Meghan is still seen as the red line – the concern over further leaks or damaging portrayals remains significant."
The source added that while Charles is eager to move forward, Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, also 43, remain resistant to reconciliation efforts.
The adviser added: "William and Kate have maintained their distance. They've stayed out of the recent discussions and prefer not to engage at this stage. The hurt runs deep – there are personal bridges that need to be rebuilt in private before anything can happen publicly."
Harry's Desire to Reconnect His Children with Family
Harry is said to be particularly motivated by his wish for his children to know their royal cousins – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
A friend close to the duke claimed: "He was deeply disappointed that Archie and Lilibet couldn't join the family at Balmoral this summer. He wants them to grow up knowing their cousins – that's why he continues to make an effort, even if Meghan remains unconvinced."
Sources say Markle is all but done with getting involved in Harry's royal peace talks despite the duchess having a brief phone conversation with Charles when his son sat with him recently for a 53-minute meeting over tea to talk about his possible return to the fold of the monarchy.
Stalemate Threatens Hopes of Reconciliation
In a recent interview with the BBC, Harry said about his family: "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," expressing his desire for a reconciliation. But sources suggest the current impasse leaves little room for optimism.
A royal insider claimed: "At this stage, the idea of a contract remains only talk. The palace is seeking clear boundaries, while the Sussexes are determined to preserve their independence. Neither side is moving, and Meghan's reluctance to take part remains the key obstacle – until that shifts, nothing will change."