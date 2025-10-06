EXCLUSIVE: Stubborn Meghan Markle Digging in Heels Over Harry's Royal Peace Talks — 'She Just Doesn't Want to Get Involved'

Talks between senior aides for King Charles III , 76, and Harry, 41, recently took place in a bid to heal the deep rift that has divided the royals since the Sussexes left Britain in 2020.

Meghan Markle is refusing to take part in renewed peace efforts between Prince Harry and the royal family, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she has "no interest" in brokering a truce – unless her conditions are met.

According to insiders, the palace has since drawn up proposals for a "formal understanding" – described as a "prenup-style" arrangement – to set clear terms for any future cooperation between the Sussexes and the Crown. The plan would reportedly govern how the couple engages with official events and media coverage, as well as outline expectations around privacy and communication.

A palace source claimed: "The king wants to establish a clear framework to prevent any future confusion. The priority is safeguarding the institution above all else, with personal feelings coming second. The goal is to put recent turmoil behind us and ensure the rules are unambiguous moving forward."

But insiders suggest Markle, 44, has reacted coolly to the idea, while Harry is said to be "very open to negotiation." One source said: "Harry has indicated he wants to rebuild trust – he's even proposed coordinating diaries to prevent overlapping engagements. Meghan, however, holds a firmer stance. She feels a formal agreement isn't necessary and that trust can't be restored through documents alone."

Another insider claimed: "From the palace's viewpoint, Meghan's position has made progress challenging. She remains firm that she won't participate in reconciliation talks unless their security and privacy concerns are completely resolved. This has caused some strain with Harry, who believes the opportunity to mend relations is limited."