EXCLUSIVE: Ike Turner Jr. Suffered 'Same Physical Abuses' Singing Legend Tina Dealt With From the Hands of His Father... Before His Tragic Death at Age 67

Before she died, the What's Love Got to Do With it singer detailed the violent horrors she suffered while married to Ike Sr.

Tina recalled in her 2018 autobiography, My Love Story, that Ike Sr. was a serial cheater, and his temperamental ways grew as he abused drugs.

"Sex with Ike had become an expression of hostility – a kind of rape – especially when it began or ended with a beating," she alleged. "What had been ugly and hateful between us before became worse with every snort of cocaine."

Within the pages, Tina recounted some of her darkest times, detailing an instance when Ike Sr. allegedly threw hot coffee in her face, which gave her third-degree burns.

"He used my nose as a punching bag so many times that I could taste blood running down my throat when I sang," she wrote about how it not only impacted her physical well-being, but also her career and mental health. "He broke my jaw. And I couldn't remember what it was like not to have a black eye."