EXCLUSIVE: Ike Turner Jr. Suffered 'Same Physical Abuses' Singing Legend Tina Dealt With From the Hands of His Father... Before His Tragic Death at Age 67
Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Ike Turner Jr. was subjected to the same violence and abuse as mom Tina Turner at the hands of his father, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ike Sr.'s biological son, who was adopted by Tina during her marriage to his father, passed away over the weekend at age 67.
Born in 1958 to Ike Turner Sr. and Lorraine Taylor, Ike Jr. was welcomed into the mixed family and loved by stepmom Tina, who raised him from the age of two.
Following his parents' turbulent split, he briefly worked as Tina's sound engineer, though their professional collaboration was short-lived after Ike Sr. became furious and violent when he found out the two were working together.
"When my mother and father separated, he did not want me working with her," Ike Jr. previously confessed, revealing that in response, his father would allegedly "beat me in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol."
Ike Jr.'s Passing
Ike Jr.'s death was confirmed by Tina's niece, Jacqueline Bullock, who shared that he passed away on Saturday at a Los Angeles hospital following kidney failure.
Bullock said Ike Jr. had been battling severe heart issues for years, and his health had been in steady decline. He also suffered a stroke in early September.
The death of Ike Jr. comes just over two years after Tina's own passing. The "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" died peacefully at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83.
She had battled high blood pressure, kidney disease, and intestinal cancer.
Tina's Violent Marriage
Before she died, the What's Love Got to Do With it singer detailed the violent horrors she suffered while married to Ike Sr.
Tina recalled in her 2018 autobiography, My Love Story, that Ike Sr. was a serial cheater, and his temperamental ways grew as he abused drugs.
"Sex with Ike had become an expression of hostility – a kind of rape – especially when it began or ended with a beating," she alleged. "What had been ugly and hateful between us before became worse with every snort of cocaine."
Within the pages, Tina recounted some of her darkest times, detailing an instance when Ike Sr. allegedly threw hot coffee in her face, which gave her third-degree burns.
"He used my nose as a punching bag so many times that I could taste blood running down my throat when I sang," she wrote about how it not only impacted her physical well-being, but also her career and mental health. "He broke my jaw. And I couldn't remember what it was like not to have a black eye."
Tina Tried to Kill Herself
In 1968, Tina attempted to take her life. "I convinced myself death was my only way out."
The Grammy winner said that she finally broke free from Ike Sr.'s control in 1978, when she divorced him and left nearly broke, going on to find happiness with her second husband, Erwin Bach, who later donated Tina his kidney when she was going through health struggles.
Ike Sr. died from a cocaine overdose on December 12, 2007. He was 76 years old.
Before his death, Ike Sr. disputed the abuse claims, while also admitting, "Sure, I've slapped Tina. There have been times when I punched her to the ground without thinking. But I never beat her."