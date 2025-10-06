Aaron Phypers' Cousin Claims He 'Hit' and 'Choked' Denise Richards in Shocking Testimony During Divorce Battle — 'She Could Have Died'
Oct. 6 2025, Updated 6:27 p.m. ET
Aaron Phypers' cousin is backing Denise Richards in her divorce battle, claiming she saw the actress' now ex-husband abuse her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kathleen McAllister made the shocking allegations on Monday, October 6, during a court hearing regarding Richards' request to make her temporary restraining order against Phypers permanent.
What Did Aaron Phypers' Cousin Accuse Him Of?
"I saw Aaron hit Denise, and immediately she had a really bad black eye," McAllister claimed during her testimony. "I'm literally in shock now to this day about it."
Earlier this year, Richards had shared a photo of herself with a black eye, accusing Phypers of being the culprit.
During her testimony, McAllister, who worked at Phypers' medical office in Malibu for five years, then revealed how Phypers had allegedly hit Richards with the palm of his hand.
"[Denise] was in shock, I was in shock," she recalled.
'Horrific' Acts of Abuse
According to McAllister, the couple was fighting after Phypers had accused Richards of placing "listening devices" in his office, and "there was alcohol mixed in."
"[It was an] evening of chaos and arguing [that] kept escalating," she said in her court appearance.
Phypers, 53, filed for divorce from the 54-year-old on July 7, 2025, and listed their date of separation as July 4; however, the two have not backed away from exchanging verbal blows at one another, with both sides accusing the other of horrific things.
McAllister claimed she saw "horrific" acts of abuse by Phypers against Richards during their relationship, including one incident where he "pinned [Richards] against the concrete wall where his truck was parked at the office."
Disturbing Abuse Details
"He was choking her and her head slammed against the [wall] and caused a concussion," she claimed. "She was just really upset, in pain, disoriented. [I was] concerned she could have died."
According to McAllister, in another fight, she heard "thrashing" in the bathroom, and that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star suffered a brutal "injury on her head from [Phypers] slamming her head on the toilet paper rack in the bathroom."
McAllister's testimony also included a wild allegation, in which she claimed she heard Phypers threaten to kill the TV star "several times." And when asked if she was afraid Phypers would kill Richards, McAllister claimed, "We both were. He threatened to kill us."
She added: "He just would be raging and threatening that if we told anybody, he’d kill us all. As abuse escalated through the years, he exploited our empathy."
Before she testified, Richards' lawyer said McAllister agreed to speak out under the condition her name be kept off the witness list, because she is "deathly afraid of Mr. Phypers."
While Phypers has not responded to the claims made in McAllister's testimony, he did deny ever striking Richards during an interview with Inside Edition.
"It looks like makeup," Phypers said in the new interview after being shown a photo of Richards sporting the injury. "I did not cause a black eye, bruise, or anything." He also claimed the Wild Things star is making it up because she's "upset I publicly dumped her to the world, and she's mad.
"So how does she retaliate? File a bogus abuse claim."
Since he filed to dissolve the marriage, Richards accused Phypers of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order against the wellness guru. The duo will next appear in court on October 8 next month to determine if the restraining order will become permanent.