Aaron Phypers' Cousin Claims He 'Hit' and 'Choked' Denise Richards in Shocking Testimony During Divorce Battle — 'She Could Have Died'

Kathleen McAllister made the shocking allegations on Monday, October 6, during a court hearing regarding Richards' request to make her temporary restraining order against Phypers permanent.

Aaron Phypers' cousin is backing Denise Richards in her divorce battle, claiming she saw the actress' now ex-husband abuse her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I saw Aaron hit Denise, and immediately she had a really bad black eye," McAllister claimed during her testimony. "I'm literally in shock now to this day about it."

Earlier this year, Richards had shared a photo of herself with a black eye, accusing Phypers of being the culprit.

During her testimony, McAllister, who worked at Phypers' medical office in Malibu for five years, then revealed how Phypers had allegedly hit Richards with the palm of his hand.

"[Denise] was in shock, I was in shock," she recalled.