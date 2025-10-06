Your tip
Home > Entertainment > Nicole Kidman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Fate of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Monster $300Million Property Empire As Pair Enters Into 'Ugly Divorce Dealings'

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s $300M property empire is set to face turmoil amid the former couple's ugly divorce dealings.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split after 19 years of marriage is set to trigger a fierce battle over their vast real estate empire – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com as much as half could end up in Urban's hands because of the couple's prenuptial agreement.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the country singer, 57, amassed a property portfolio estimated at $282 million during their nearly two decades together.

Their holdings span three continents and include a sprawling estate in Australia's Southern Highlands, a Manhattan duplex, a Beverly Hills mansion, a Nashville compound and six apartments in the same Sydney high-rise with sweeping views of the harbor.

Multi-Million Dollar Properties Around the Globe

Picture of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s 19-year marriage has come to an end.

Sources say the division of assets will not be straightforward.

One insider warned: "Nicole might have brought in more money, but the pre-nup gives Keith leverage. After nearly two decades together, a significant portion of their holdings could go to him."

Among their most prized acquisitions is a $6.5 million Georgian mansion purchased in 2008 in Bunya Hill, New South Wales.

Now thought to be worth close to $12 million, the six-bedroom home boasts marble fireplaces, a sandstone verandah and extensive grounds, along with a tennis court and 18-meter pool added during their ownership.

The pair also own a lavish 20-room residence in Nashville, bought in 2008 for just under $5 million.

It features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a cinema, gym and what friends describe as Urban's "hobby room."

In Los Angeles, they acquired a five-bedroom, five-bathroom Beverly Hills property for $6.7 million, complete with dual walk-in closets and a designer bathroom.

Sydney and New York: The Couple’s Most Prized Assets

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Insiders revealed their prenup includes a sobriety clause that now benefits Urban.

In New York, the couple invested heavily in Chelsea and Tribeca.

Their $13.5 million Chelsea duplex includes three bedrooms and Hudson River views, while the smaller Tribeca property, purchased in 2020, added another $5.3 million to their city portfolio.

But it is Sydney's Milsons Point development that has drawn most attention.

Over 14 years, Kidman and Urban bought six apartments in the Latitude building at a combined cost of $27.5 million.

Their adjoining penthouses were the site of glittering New Year's Eve parties, with their daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, often pictured alongside them.

The couple's separation was confirmed this week, with reports Urban has already moved out of the family's Nashville compound into his own residence.

Kidman, meanwhile, has been juggling work commitments and parenting their teenage daughters.

Complications Over the Prenup and Sobriety Clause

picture of Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban has reportedly moved out of the family's Nashville home amid the split.

Those close to the family say tensions around property and money are likely to dominate the coming months.

One source claimed: "They've both achieved huge success and hold properties across the globe. Splitting assets in so many countries, each with its own rules, will be anything but simple."

Another insider claimed: "The pre-nup complicates things. Because Keith has stayed sober for nearly 20 years, he qualifies for the financial terms they agreed on. With the size of their property holdings, it's no wonder Nicole is angry about how much he could receive."

End of a Hollywood Fairytale

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Friends said dividing their global assets will be anything but simple.

The prenuptial agreement grants Urban a substantial payout for maintaining his sobriety throughout the marriage – a condition he has met, leaving him well positioned as the couple divide their assets.

He and Kidman married in Sydney in 2006 and built what many saw as a fairytale life.

But as one source close to them put it: "Away from the red carpets, they were rarely in the same place – Nicole was filming, Keith was touring. Now it's the legal teams facing off, and what’s at stake is huge."

