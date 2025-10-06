EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Fate of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Monster $300Million Property Empire As Pair Enters Into 'Ugly Divorce Dealings'

Their holdings span three continents and include a sprawling estate in Australia's Southern Highlands, a Manhattan duplex, a Beverly Hills mansion, a Nashville compound and six apartments in the same Sydney high-rise with sweeping views of the harbor.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the country singer, 57, amassed a property portfolio estimated at $282 million during their nearly two decades together.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 's split after 19 years of marriage is set to trigger a fierce battle over their vast real estate empire – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com as much as half could end up in Urban's hands because of the couple's prenuptial agreement.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s 19-year marriage has come to an end.

Sources say the division of assets will not be straightforward.

One insider warned: "Nicole might have brought in more money, but the pre-nup gives Keith leverage. After nearly two decades together, a significant portion of their holdings could go to him."

Among their most prized acquisitions is a $6.5 million Georgian mansion purchased in 2008 in Bunya Hill, New South Wales.

Now thought to be worth close to $12 million, the six-bedroom home boasts marble fireplaces, a sandstone verandah and extensive grounds, along with a tennis court and 18-meter pool added during their ownership.

The pair also own a lavish 20-room residence in Nashville, bought in 2008 for just under $5 million.

It features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a cinema, gym and what friends describe as Urban's "hobby room."

In Los Angeles, they acquired a five-bedroom, five-bathroom Beverly Hills property for $6.7 million, complete with dual walk-in closets and a designer bathroom.