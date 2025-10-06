Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Dream Epitaph in Emotional Memoir — After Radar Told You First He Was Set to Include Sad Grave Message in Final Book

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne had the perfect epitaph for his tombstone.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his dream epitaph, joking darkly about his own death in his posthumous memoir while reflecting on his extraordinary final show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman, who died at his Buckinghamshire home after years of illness, writes candidly about the end of his life and his hopes for what will appear on his tombstone.

Article continues below advertisement

Osbourne's ' Ideal Epitaph' Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne, Star on Walk of Fame
Source: MEGA

Osbourne accepted death was near before he passed away.

Article continues below advertisement

In the extract from Back to the Beginning – his forthcoming memoir detailing his last concert at Villa Park in Birmingham before 42,000 fans – Osbourne describes feeling at peace with his mortality and shares his preferred inscription.

"Between you and me, though, I'm thinking something short and sweet," he says about his ideal epitaph,"'I told you I wasn't feeling well' should do the trick."

The line is a nod to legendary British comic Spike Milligan, whose own epitaph reads the same but had to be inscribed in Irish to placate church authorities. According to those close to him, Osbourne had discussed the idea of his epitaph with his wife Sharon, 72, and their children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack in the months before his death.

"Ozzy always had that wicked sense of humor, even about death," a family friend said. "He loved Spike Milligan and would often quote him. He felt that epitaph summed up his whole life – funny, self-deprecating, and a little bit rebellious."

Article continues below advertisement

'Death's Been Knocking at My Door'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The rocker even had an ' ideal epitaph.'

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider claimed: "Sharon hated him talking about the grave, but Ozzy was insistent. He said, 'That's me, that's who I am.' He wanted to make people smile even at the very end."

Osbourne showed off his ideal epitaph in the book after RadarOnline.com was first to reveal in July that he was penning his everlasting final words for his gravestone ahead of his last Black Sabbath gig. In his memoir, Osbourne also recounts how close he came to missing his final show due to a string of health crises, including pneumonia, sepsis, and ongoing complications from Parkinson's disease.

Less than three weeks before the gig, doctors warned he might not survive.

"Death's been knocking at my door for the last six years, louder and louder," Osbourne writes in his book. "And at some point, I'm gonna have to let him in. Not that I'm ready to go. But I've had a good run. I think I made a mark on the world. And I'm glad I didn't check out early, like so many others."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Osbourne was open about death in his memoir.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Still Seething' Over Meghan Markle's 'Deafening Silence' Over His Charity Controversy — 'She's Posting About Everything Except Support for Her Husband'

Photo of Queen Camilla and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Brutal Claim About Queen Camilla Slammed as 'LIES' By Ex-Royal Butler

Article continues below advertisement

His memoir also details his and Sharon's decision to be buried together and his refusal to be cremated.

"When the end does come, I don't want to be cremated," he writes. "It's like you were never here. You're just a bag of dust. That's not for me. I wanna make the flowers grow."

Despite the somber subject matter, the book is filled with the same black humor and wild stories that made Osbourne a cult figure – from tales of smuggling jewelry on a transatlantic flight to rehearsing with the original Sabbath lineup for their "metal's answer to Live Aid" final show.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The Black Sabbath frontman did not want to be cremated.

But it's his reflections on legacy and the afterlife that resonate most. "People ask me what I think's gonna happen in the afterlife," he writes. "I say to 'em, I've no idea, but it won't be long now, so if you hang around a bit, maybe I can haunt you and give you the answer."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.