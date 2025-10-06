EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Brutal Claim About Queen Camilla Slammed as 'LIES' By Ex-Royal Butler

Harrold, who first met Harry when the royal playfully pelted him with a water balloon, says he saw "warmth and laughter" between Harry and his stepmother during the period that Harry has since portrayed as filled with resentment. He described their dynamic as "comfortable and affectionate," noting that Harry never seemed distant or hostile toward Camilla.

"The four of them, I promise you, got on so well," Harrold said. "That's why I don’t understand what Harry's said, I really don't understand. Because I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together."

In Spare, Harry accused Queen Camilla of being "dangerous" and claimed she had launched a calculated campaign to rehabilitate her public image at his expense. He wrote he and William once begged their father not to marry her, warning: "Just please don't marry her. Just be together, Pa."

He also alleged she leaked stories about him to the press to bolster her reputation.