EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Brutal Claim About Queen Camilla Slammed as 'LIES' By Ex-Royal Butler
Oct. 6 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's explosive claims about Queen Camilla in his memoir Spare have been branded "complete nonsense" by sources and his former royal butler, who RadarOnline.com can reveal says the duke's recollection of life inside Highgrove bears little resemblance to reality.
Grant Harrold worked as butler to then-Prince Charles at his Gloucestershire estate from 2004 to 2011, spending years alongside both Harry, now 41, and Prince William, 43.
'They Got On So Well,' Says Former Butler
Harrold, who first met Harry when the royal playfully pelted him with a water balloon, says he saw "warmth and laughter" between Harry and his stepmother during the period that Harry has since portrayed as filled with resentment. He described their dynamic as "comfortable and affectionate," noting that Harry never seemed distant or hostile toward Camilla.
"The four of them, I promise you, got on so well," Harrold said. "That's why I don’t understand what Harry's said, I really don't understand. Because I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together."
In Spare, Harry accused Queen Camilla of being "dangerous" and claimed she had launched a calculated campaign to rehabilitate her public image at his expense. He wrote he and William once begged their father not to marry her, warning: "Just please don't marry her. Just be together, Pa."
He also alleged she leaked stories about him to the press to bolster her reputation.
Palace Source Disputes Harry's Portrayal
But according to Harrold, the scenes Harry describes don't match what he witnessed at Highgrove or during the 2005 wedding celebrations.
"I remember William and Harry decorating their father's car with 'Just Married' signs," he said. "They were laughing, chasing after the car as it drove off. It was a joyful day – there was no tension, no animosity. They seemed genuinely happy for him."
A palace source familiar with the household dynamics at the time echoed Harrold's recollections, insisting Harry's portrayal of Camilla has been distorted.
"Harry's version of events often changes depending on what serves him best," the source said.
"He bends the truth to fit his narrative. Those of us who were there know the atmosphere was far more positive than he's claimed."
A Different Picture of Camilla
Harrold, who is preparing to release his own memoir The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, said during his seven years of service he saw a close-knit family trying to heal from the trauma of Diana's death.
"The King used to do things to make the boys laugh," he said. "He'd tell jokes at dinner, pull faces, try to lighten the mood. Camilla would join in – it was relaxed, never awkward."
In Spare, Harry refers to Camilla more than 60 times, at one point labeling her "The Other Woman."
He accused her of being a manipulative force within the family, a claim that left many royal insiders stunned.
Harry Stands by His Story
Harrold said he finally felt compelled to speak up after reading Harry's description of events.
"I was there," he said. "I saw kindness, not calculation. The person he describes isn’t the Camilla I knew."
Despite the criticism, Harry has stood by his account.
Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, he said: "Some members of my family will never forgive me for writing my story. It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now. If they don’t want that, that's entirely up to them."