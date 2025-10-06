Trump 'Needs to Be Removed From Office': The Don Makes Bombshell Claims About Osama Bin Laden and 9/11 Terrorist Attack During Bizarre Rant... as Health Concerns For Prez Erupt
Oct. 6 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked backlash after he bizarrely claimed he warned the government about Osama Bin Laden a year before the September 11th terrorist attacks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics have since called on Trump, 79, to be removed from office, claiming he's officially "lost it" following his unhinged comments at the US Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia.
Trump 'Had to Take a Little Credit' For Warning About Bin Laden
While addressing the crowd of sailors and officers, Trump praised the elite group of Navy SEALs who carried out the high-stakes raid at Bin Laden's compound and "put a bullet in his head" in 2011.
Although Trump's remarks began by highlighting the SEALs' accomplishments, he quickly pivoted his speech to focus on himself as he claimed he "had to take a little credit" for sounding an alarm about the Al-Qaeda chief more than a decade before his death.
Trump said: "And please remember I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago, one year before he blew up the World Trade Center.
"And I said, 'You got to watch Osama bin Laden.' And the fake news would never let me get away with that statement unless it was true."
Trump appeared to be referring to his 2000 book, The America We Deserve, which was co-written by Dave Shiflett, though there was no such warning included in the work.
He continued: "But I can tell you there's a page in there devoted to the fact that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden and I didn't like it, and you've gotta take care of him. They didn't do it. A year later, he blew up the World Trade Center.
"So, (I) gotta take a little credit because nobody else is going to give it to me. You know the old story: If they don't give you credit, just take it yourself."
The president also alleged he spoke to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about Bin Laden, even though the former Fox News host was only a college student at the time.
Critics on social media wasted no time slamming Trump for "lying" about Bin Laden as videos of the speech went viral.
One X user said: "What the f--- is this maniac talking about. He told Pete Hegseth about Osama bin Laden a year before 9/11? "Pete Hegseth was a 20-year-old college kid a year before 9/11. Trump needs to be removed from office. He's COMPLETELY lost it."
Another added: "In saner times NO ONE, NO PARTY, NO ADMINISTRATION would allow this to continue. He is clearly unfit for office, a danger to our country and democracy. INVOKE the 25th!"
Trump Remarks Branded 'Dementia on Steroids'
A third critic chimed in: "This is nuts. And, it's not his usual crazy – this is dementia on steroids. Why are Republicans allowing this?"
And a fourth wrote: "This is classic advanced dementia from a narcissistic little coward who's always taken credit for things he never did. Next, he'll be claiming he ended WW1."
Trump's comments on Bin Laden and 9/11 are the latest remarks to fuel dementia rumors.
As RadarOnline.com reported, days before Trump spoke at the Navy celebration, he sparked concern about his cognitive abilities when he rambled about struggling to walk up and down stairs.