Trump 'Needs to Be Removed From Office': The Don Makes Bombshell Claims About Osama Bin Laden and 9/11 Terrorist Attack During Bizarre Rant... as Health Concerns For Prez Erupt

While addressing the crowd of sailors and officers, Trump praised the elite group of Navy SEALs who carried out the high-stakes raid at Bin Laden's compound and "put a bullet in his head" in 2011.

Although Trump's remarks began by highlighting the SEALs' accomplishments, he quickly pivoted his speech to focus on himself as he claimed he "had to take a little credit" for sounding an alarm about the Al-Qaeda chief more than a decade before his death.

Trump said: "And please remember I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago, one year before he blew up the World Trade Center.

"And I said, 'You got to watch Osama bin Laden.' And the fake news would never let me get away with that statement unless it was true."