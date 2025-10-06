Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie 'Struggling to Cope With Spotlight Father's Disgraces Bring to Their Lives'

Photo of Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Beatrice and Eugenie have struggled to cope as Prince Andrew’s scandals dragged them back into spotlight.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be "barely holding it together" as fresh allegations against their father Prince Andrew once again thrust the York family into the public spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Biography Sparks Fresh Scrutiny

Photo of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be 'barely holding it together' amid renewed scandal.

The sisters have remained silent following the publication of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York – a bombshell biography by author Andrew Lownie that has reignited scrutiny over Andrew, 65, and their mother Sarah Ferguson, also 65. It details claims of infidelity, lavish spending, and the alleged cover-ups that have long surrounded the Duke of York's life and fall from grace.

A royal insider told us: "Beatrice and Eugenie are worn down by the constant scrutiny. Just when they start to move on, another scandal hits the papers. They love their father deeply, but they also know they can’t outrun the shadow his name now carries."

Another source said: "They've decided to stay quiet because they know saying anything would only fuel the fire. Behind closed doors, though, they're deeply upset and ashamed. They've worked hard to create their own paths, but the scandals keep dragging them back into the chaos."

Unflattering Portrait of Andrew

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew's reputation never recovered from his 2019 'Newsnight' interview.

The biography paints an unflattering portrait of Andrew's private life, describing his relationship with Sarah as a "carousel of love, resentment and entitlement."

Lownie claims the family's turbulent finances, multiple affairs, and alleged misuse of royal privilege have further alienated them from the rest of the monarchy.

Another source said: "It's not surprising Beatrice and Eugenie have stayed silent instead of defending their father. There's nothing to gain from his daughters showing public support.

"This must be an incredibly tough and unpleasant time for them, and they are totally sick of how his scandals cast them in a bad light as well."

Fallout From Epstein Scandal

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

The Epstein scandal and Giuffre settlement continue to haunt the family.

Andrew's reputation has been in tatters since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The fallout saw him stripped of his royal duties and military titles and effectively exiled from public life.

In 2022, he reached an undisclosed settlement with Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault – claims he has consistently denied.

A former palace aide said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have always stood by their father, but it's cost them. The Epstein scandal deeply upset them, particularly when he failed to grasp the seriousness of the situation. The Newsnight interview shattered what remained of his reputation."

Daughters Urge Their Father to Stay Silent

Photo of Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Despite everything, Beatrice and Eugenie remain loyal to their disgraced father.

While Andrew continues to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor under a cloud of controversy, his daughters have focused on their young families and charitable work. Beatrice recently scaled back her birthday celebrations after the release of Lownie's book.

"It was meant to be a low-key celebration, but things quickly became uncomfortable after the new allegations surfaced," a friend said. "She didn't want it to seem like she was celebrating while her father's reputation was being tarnished again."

Another insider added: "People say love is blind, and despite their flaws, Andrew and Fergie have always had the unwavering love and loyalty of their daughters. The flood of sensational stories this week was hardly the birthday gift Beatrice wanted, but her natural response will be to defend her parents and tune out the commotion."

Both sisters, sources say, have privately urged their father to maintain his low profile. "They've advised him that keeping quiet is the wisest move," a family friend said. "But with Andrew, that's much easier said than done."

