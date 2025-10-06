EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Retirement Shock — A-Lister, 64, 'Has No Desire to Make Effort For New Roles'

The 64-year-old star, long considered one of the industry's most bankable leading men, hinted in a recent interview that his priorities have shifted.

George Clooney is quietly stepping back from Hollywood , with friends telling RadarOnline.com the Oscar-winning actor has "no real desire" to pursue new roles and is ready to quietly retire from the screen.

After decades of success in film and television, Clooney has said he's "not in that mass rush to succeed anymore," adding: "I've had my career in many ways, and you know things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and it's fun.

"I'm still young enough that I can run around with them. That's going away quickly, but I can still do it right now."

According to a source close to the actor, Clooney's words reflect more than just a temporary break.

"George has reached a stage where he doesn't feel the need to prove anything," the insider claimed. "He's not chasing scripts, he's not lobbying for awards – he's done all that. These days, he's happiest at home with Amal and the twins. Work just isn't his focus anymore."