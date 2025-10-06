MTV Tragedy: 'Teen Mom' Star Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke... As Family Now Rallies Her Around For Support Despite Longterm Feud
A former, beloved Teen Mom 2 star was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to a media outlet, Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
Barbara Evans Had a Stroke Last Week
Insiders detailed the stroke occurred last week and, luckily, Barbara was discharged from the hospital. She is at home recuperating and is expected to make a full recovery.
Jenelle, who currently resides in Las Vegas, flew to North Carolina to see her mother and be with her family during the scary ordeal. Jenelle was unable to get there any sooner due to her having sinus surgery and being unable to fly.
Jenelle and Barbara have had a sordid history, as Barbara was granted legal custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, in 2010 after Jenelle agreed to sign her rights over to her mom.
In 2017, the custody agreement was amended to establish a specific visitation schedule with Jenelle to give her more time with her son.
Jenelle's Son Jace Leaked Texts Between Them
Jenelle eventually obtained custody of Jace in 2023, but Jace and Jenelle had their share of ups and downs which included incidents of Jace running away from home and the police having to be called. In May 2025, Jenelle sent Jace to live in Florida with his father, but that didn’t last very long and he ended up returning to her Las Vegas home.
In August, Jace leaked text messages between him and Jenelle in which she claimed he “lied” about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him.
When he shared the messages, he claimed she was “crazy” and he was going to put out how Jenelle “really is.”
“I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he also wrote alongside a text of her cursing him out.
Jenelle Evans' Statement on Jace Releasing Text Messages Between Them
Jenelle took to Instagram Story to defend herself, writing, “My children are my whole world. And everything I do is to try and protect, guide, and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.”
She claimed Jace’s posting their “private texts” was “his reaction to being rightfully disciplined.”
“And while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she continued. “Navigating Jace’s medical diagnoses has not been easy, but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way. And I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.”
After asking for “empathy, kindness and prayers during this time” for her, Jace and their family as they “work through this together,” she returned to Instagram Story to share Jace had recently” been “in trouble with the law and “is having a hard time adjusting to the rules set before him.”
“I’ve been trying everything to help him navigate it, but we are butting heads in the process,” she concluded. “Please give us grace at this time. This is hard on all of us.”
Jenelle Evans Claimed She 'Wasn't Speaking' to Barbara Evans in August
After the text messages were shared, Jace returned to North Carolina to live with Barbara again.
Posting on her Facebook in August, Jenelle confirmed she and her mom were “not speaking right now.”
In early September, Jenelle spoke about the situation, laughing about her son.
“How’s my mom?” Jenelle responded to a fan who asked about Barbara. “She’s doing good. She’s in North Carolina.”
“She’s hanging in there with Jace,” she continued, starting to laugh so hard she had to cover her mouth with her shirt sleeve. “Sorry, I laugh because it’s like, y’all don’t even know. People think it’s me, and it’s not me. It’s not me.”
Jenelle elaborated she “grew up with all that yelling and screaming in my house.”
“Jace is going through it,” she added, laughing again.
To date, Jenelle has not publicly commented on her mom’s health ordeal.