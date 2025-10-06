MTV Tragedy: 'Teen Mom' Star Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke... As Family Now Rallies Her Around For Support Despite Longterm Feud

Jenelle took to Instagram Story to defend herself, writing, “My children are my whole world. And everything I do is to try and protect, guide, and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.”

She claimed Jace’s posting their “private texts” was “his reaction to being rightfully disciplined.”

“And while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she continued. “Navigating Jace’s medical diagnoses has not been easy, but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way. And I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.”

After asking for “empathy, kindness and prayers during this time” for her, Jace and their family as they “work through this together,” she returned to Instagram Story to share Jace had recently” been “in trouble with the law and “is having a hard time adjusting to the rules set before him.”

“I’ve been trying everything to help him navigate it, but we are butting heads in the process,” she concluded. “Please give us grace at this time. This is hard on all of us.”