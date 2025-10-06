Kate Middleton's 'Heartbreaking Dilemma': Prince William's Wife Panicking Over Sarah Ferguson's Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Scandal... as Pressure Grows to Cut Ties With Disgraced Duchess

Kate Middleton is said to be caught in a royal headache as father-in-law King Charles wants to cut ties with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, whose recently leaked emails about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein brought fresh shame to the Firm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed Prince William's wife has expressed concern about Andrew and Ferguson unleashing scandals on the royal family amid Charles' war to have his younger brother and former sister-in-law removed from the Royal Lodge, where the pair have lived for years despite their 1996 divorce.