Home > Royals News > Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's 'Heartbreaking Dilemma': Prince William's Wife Panicking Over Sarah Ferguson's Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Scandal... as Pressure Grows to Cut Ties With Disgraced Duchess

Split photo of Sarah Ferguson, Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's leaked Epstein email scandal has put Kate Middleton in a 'heartbreaking dilemma.'

Oct. 6 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is said to be caught in a royal headache as father-in-law King Charles wants to cut ties with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, whose recently leaked emails about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein brought fresh shame to the Firm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed Prince William's wife has expressed concern about Andrew and Ferguson unleashing scandals on the royal family amid Charles' war to have his younger brother and former sister-in-law removed from the Royal Lodge, where the pair have lived for years despite their 1996 divorce.

Middleton Fears Pushing Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson 'Too Far'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Middleton fears pushing the Yorks out of the royal fold could spark 'more sordid bombshells.'

According to an insider, Middleton's fears even clashed with her husband's take on the Andrew situation.

The source claimed: "Prince William thinks Andrew and Fergie should be removed from Royal Lodge. He thinks it's the only way to protect the monarchy and wants to draw a line under the scandal once and for all.

"However, Kate is panicked that more sordid bombshells might come out if the Yorks are pushed too far."

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

King Charles is also said to be worried 'Andrew might retaliate' if he kicks him out of the Royal Lodge.

Charles is said to be "haunted by the memory of Megxit," when son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their full-time royal duties for life in the US in 2020, but also shares some of Middleton's concerns.

The insider continued: "He also worries if the Yorks are pushed, Andrew might retaliate – perhaps even with a tell-all book.

"There's real fear he could go down the same path as Prince Harry. Andrew has already talked bout writing a memoir before. It could be devastating."

Sources noted the monarch's difficult position as weighing the consequences of kicking Andrew out of the royal fold.

The source claimed: "Charles feels he cannot allow the family name to be tarnished further. At the same time, he's very aware of the risks. The Yorks are unpredictable, and there's real concern about what they might do next.

"Fergie made a point of asking the King not to force her and Andrew out of the family."

Meanwhile, Middleton and Ferguson bonded over their health battles after the future queen announced her cancer battle last year. While Middleton was said to be "truly touched by Ferguson's words," the insider claimed the mother-of-three now faced a "heartbreaking dilemma."

Middleton 'Under Pressure' to Cut Ties With Ferguson

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Sources said Middleton 'can't afford' to be pulled into Ferguson and Andrew's latest Epstein scandal.

The insider explained: "Kate is now under growing pressure to cut ties with the Duchess. Kate cares for Sarah, but she can't afford to be pulled into this and feels like this new web of lies could destroy the family.

"Her priority is her children, her health, and the future of the Crown.

"This isn't a storm she can stand next to. Kate has no choice – she must put the monarchy first. Privately, Sarah believes that she still has friends in high places within the Firm, but Kate has now taken a step back."

Ferguson's Jeffrey Epstein Email Scandal

Split photo of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Princess Beatrice and Eugenie cut ties with their mom over the leaked email scandal.

Middleton isn't the only member of the family to have "taken a step back" from her relationship with Sarah.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Andrew and Ferguson's own daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, were said to distance themselves from their mom amid the leaked email scandal, which revealed the duchess maintained a relationship with the disgraced financier for years after she claimed to cut all ties.

An insider said: "Their natural instinct is to defend their mum, but it's unfortunately indefensible. They have their own families to think about, but this is a double betrayal for their mum to now be caught up in this Epstein mess with their dad.

"They both have no choice but to keep their contact to a minimum, and this has cut Sarah deeply. She’s horrified this has come out."

