EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Pregnancy Affair Scandal Resurfaces as She Faces Becoming Royal Pariah Over Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Revelations

Ferguson married Andrew in 1986 at Westminster Abbey, with the couple welcoming Princess Beatrice two years later and Princess Eugenie in 1990. But Andrew's naval career often kept him overseas, leaving Sarah feeling isolated.

She later said she spent months of her first pregnancy alone, claiming Prince Philip forbade her from joining her husband at his postings.

Speaking in 2010, Ferguson recalled: "My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer. But what I got was not the man; I got the palace and didn't get him. For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year."

It was during that period of loneliness, while pregnant with Eugenie, that Ferguson met Wyatt in Houston in 1989. Their relationship quickly became serious.

One former confidante said: "Steve Wyatt played the biggest part in the collapse of her marriage. With Andrew away so much, she was lonely and in a fragile place, and Steve completely charmed her. She fell madly in love with him."