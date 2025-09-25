EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Pregnancy Affair Scandal Resurfaces as She Faces Becoming Royal Pariah Over Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Revelations
Sept. 25 2025
Scandal-mired Sarah Ferguson is once again at the center of royal outrage, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her past affair during pregnancy has resurfaced just as fresh revelations about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein threaten to make her a total pariah in The Firm.
The 65-year-old Duchess of York has been dropped by several charities after an email from 2011 came to light in which she called Epstein her "supreme friend" and appeared to apologize for previously criticizing the serial sex predator.
Epstein Email Sparks Fresh Outrage
Insiders say the scandal has triggered renewed scrutiny of her earlier affair with Texan businessman Steve Wyatt – an episode that, at the time, devastated her marriage to Prince Andrew.
A royal insider claimed: "The Epstein scandal is hugely damaging, but it's also dragged up the old story of her pregnancy affair. People are saying that history is repeating itself – with one scandal after another for Sarah. With this latest crisis, her past with Steve Wyatt has come roaring back into the conversation."
Affair That Rocked Her Marriage
Ferguson married Andrew in 1986 at Westminster Abbey, with the couple welcoming Princess Beatrice two years later and Princess Eugenie in 1990. But Andrew's naval career often kept him overseas, leaving Sarah feeling isolated.
She later said she spent months of her first pregnancy alone, claiming Prince Philip forbade her from joining her husband at his postings.
Speaking in 2010, Ferguson recalled: "My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer. But what I got was not the man; I got the palace and didn't get him. For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year."
It was during that period of loneliness, while pregnant with Eugenie, that Ferguson met Wyatt in Houston in 1989. Their relationship quickly became serious.
One former confidante said: "Steve Wyatt played the biggest part in the collapse of her marriage. With Andrew away so much, she was lonely and in a fragile place, and Steve completely charmed her. She fell madly in love with him."
A Scandal That Would Not Fade
Even though the relationship ended when Wyatt became engaged to another woman, the scandal lingered. It was compounded in 1992 when Ferguson was photographed in the South of France with her financial adviser, John Bryan, in images that shocked the palace.
The Queen swiftly confirmed the couple's separation, while Princess Margaret privately accused Ferguson of bringing "shame on the family."
Andrew was widely described as "blameless" in the saga, though later reports suggested he pursued numerous affairs during their marriage. Despite the acrimonious separation, the pair remained unusually close.
They continue to live together at Royal Lodge, even after Andrew's fall from grace over his friendship with Epstein.
History Repeating Itself
The Duke of York, now 65, was forced to step back from public duties in 2019 after his disastrous BBC interview about his shameful links to Epstein.
His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his military titles in 2022. Ferguson, however, has consistently stood by him, even joining him at family events despite not being a working royal.
But insiders claim her 2011 email to pedophile Epstein has reignited old wounds.
The royal source said: "It's like history repeating itself. In the 1990s, she was pushed aside for humiliating the monarchy, and now, with Epstein's name resurfacing and her old affair once more in the spotlight, palace figures are saying she can't hold on to her place."