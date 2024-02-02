Disgraced Prince Andrew Spirals Over Ex-Wife Sarah's Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's His Rock'

Her spokesperson said it was "distressing" for Fergie to deal with another struggle like this so soon after treatment but that she is strong and remains "in good spirits."

"Sarah is his rock — and financial lifeline! I'm told he was so distraught, he sobbed to aides, 'What will I do without her?'" the insider said, according to The National Enquirer, claiming it raised eyebrows as Andrew seems to be self-focused amid her health battle.

Fergie is currently undergoing tests to see if the disease has spread or if she caught it quick enough in the early stages.