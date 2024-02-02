Disgraced Prince Andrew Spirals Over Ex-Wife Sarah's Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's His Rock'
Prince Andrew broke down after hearing about his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's health battle, according to a sensational report which claims the disgraced royal is fearing the worst.
"Andrew is terrified Sarah is going to die," a high-level palace courtier spilled, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Duchess of York revealed in January that she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after battling breast cancer.
Her spokesperson said it was "distressing" for Fergie to deal with another struggle like this so soon after treatment but that she is strong and remains "in good spirits."
"Sarah is his rock — and financial lifeline! I'm told he was so distraught, he sobbed to aides, 'What will I do without her?'" the insider said, according to The National Enquirer, claiming it raised eyebrows as Andrew seems to be self-focused amid her health battle.
Fergie is currently undergoing tests to see if the disease has spread or if she caught it quick enough in the early stages.
"It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," Fergie shared in a statement. "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."
According to the report, "losing her would be a bigger disaster [for Andrew] than being forced to tell all the FBI about his sleazy friendship with Jeffrey Epstein," added the courtier.
Andrew and Fergie have lived together at Royal Lodge in Windsor since 2008 despite splitting in 1996 and him being embroiled in scandal.
The 63-year-old's past ties to Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in Aug. 2019 before a trial on sex trafficking charges, have resurfaced in recent weeks.
Andrew's name was featured over 70 times in explosive court docs unsealed by a U.S. court, relating to a 2015 lawsuit brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre against his Epstein right-hand woman and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was a minor, which he has always denied.
They reached a settlement for a separate lawsuit in 2022.
"Frankly, [Andrew] can't survive without Sarah," an insider said. "He depends on her so much since he was stripped of royal duties, income and military titles."