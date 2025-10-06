EXCLUSIVE: 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Files Appeal Against Mario Lopez Restraining Order After Judge Dismisses Defamation Charges... And The TV Star's Lawyers Have Harsh Response

A judge granted Lopez’s request to strike all the claims she brought against him. But Townsend is pressing on against the 51-year-old.

"It’s on to the appellate courts now," she exclusively told Radar. "This is where real change happens and where case law is shaped."

The so-called "Flu Shot Cheerleader", who confronted Lopez outside his home after he shared an Instagram post critical of her mental health, is now challenging his restraining order against her, which forces her to stay at least 100 yards away from the Access Hollywood host and his family.