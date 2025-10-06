Britney Spears Sparks Fresh Fan Fears After Claiming She 'Snapped' Her Heavy-Bruised Leg in Latest Erratic Post from 'Messy Mansion'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Toxic singer, 43, documented her injury during another erratic Instagram post.

Britney Spears has sparked fresh concern from fans by claiming she's fallen down some stairs and "snapped" her leg.

The footage shows the troubled pop star wearing a bedazzled pink mini dress with her right knee bandaged up.

Spears explained she "fell down the stairs" and her leg "snaps out now and then," adding she's "not sure if it's broken."

The star – who looked close to tears at one point in the video – also sported large bruises on both her arms.

"My boys had to leave and go back to Maui … this is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day!!!" she wrote in her caption.