Britney Spears Sparks Fresh Fan Fears After Claiming She 'Snapped' Her Heavy-Bruised Leg in Latest Erratic Post from 'Messy Mansion'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Britney Spears has sparked fresh concern from fans by claiming she's fallen down some stairs and "snapped" her leg.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Toxic singer, 43, documented her injury during another erratic Instagram post.
'I'm Not Sure If It's Broken'
The footage shows the troubled pop star wearing a bedazzled pink mini dress with her right knee bandaged up.
Spears explained she "fell down the stairs" and her leg "snaps out now and then," adding she's "not sure if it's broken."
The star – who looked close to tears at one point in the video – also sported large bruises on both her arms.
"My boys had to leave and go back to Maui … this is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day!!!" she wrote in her caption.
Fans Left Worried Over Spears
She added: "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend's house … it was horrible … it snaps out now and then, not sure if it's broken but for now it’s snapped in !!!Thank u god."
But despite her leg injury, Spears, whose 13-year conservatorship finally ended in 2021, was seen wearing black heels in the clip.
Additionally, she also wore two white fingerless gloves.
The post left fans concerned, with one writing on X: "Hope she's getting good care and rest."
"Oh no, that sounds painful!" someone else added, as another chimed in, "Poor thing... Britney needs help; that was painful to watch."
Spears 'Scared' About Ex Kevin Federline's New Memoir
Her latest worrying incident comes after RadarOnline.com revealed the Toxic hitmaker is in a state of panic over her ex-husband Kevin Federline's forthcoming memoir, as she fears he's set to spill her sex secrets.
Spears, who last year released her bestselling autobiography The Woman in Me, is unsettled at the prospect of her former partner presenting his version of events of their turbulent marriage, sources told us.
Federline, 47, has confirmed his book – titled You Thought You Knew – will recount his childhood, career as a professional dancer, and marriage to Spears, which collapsed in 2006 under intense media scrutiny.
A source close to the singer said: "Britney is in pieces over Kevin pressing ahead with this memoir.
She always knew it was being talked about but never believed he'd go through with it, and now she's desperate to see what's in it.
"She's terrified he'll drag up her most private moments, even their sex life, and she's convinced it's going to be ugly. She's panicking and warning friends she'll come out swinging if he humiliates her too much."
Announcing the memoir, Federline said: "This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you've ever had questions, you'll find answers here."