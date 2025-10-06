Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence After the Supreme Court Rejects her Appeal... as Pedophile Epstein's Madam's Last Chance for Freedom Now in Trump's Hands

Following the Supreme Court's decision on October 6, Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, responded: "We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.

"But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."

Earlier this year, Maxwell's legal team filed a petition, asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.

The agreement noted "the United States" would not charge any of his co-conspirators, named or unnamed, if he complied with the terms of the agreement.