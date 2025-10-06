Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence After the Supreme Court Rejects her Appeal... as Pedophile Epstein's Madam's Last Chance for Freedom Now in Trump's Hands
Oct. 6 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell's hope to see freedom again received a major hit on Monday, after the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jeffrey Epstein's former madam, who is serving a 20-year sentence behind bars, has been doing all she can to be let out early, but now her final chance rests in President Trump's hands.
Maxwell's Team Responds To Supreme Court Decision
Following the Supreme Court's decision on October 6, Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, responded: "We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.
"But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."
Earlier this year, Maxwell's legal team filed a petition, asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.
The agreement noted "the United States" would not charge any of his co-conspirators, named or unnamed, if he complied with the terms of the agreement.
Maxwell's Prison Transfer Leaves Inmates Raging
Epstein pleaded guilty to state criminal charges in Florida, in a slap on the wrist punishment, that year as part of a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami.
However, Maxwell, 63, was charged with conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors and tossed to rot in prison. Maxwell was originally serving out her sentence in Tallahassee, Florida, before to the minimum-security facility in Texas, which is known as "Club Fed" due to its cushy amenities.
"Club Fed" spans 37 acres and features dormitory housing with bunk beds, religious services, thorough medical access, and a focus on work and rehabilitation.
Inmates sleep in open cubicles that house four to eight women, with two-person bunks, a big contrast from the solitary cells in higher-security prisons. They also have access to personal luxuries.
Will Trump Parson Maxwell?
Maxwell was transferred to another prison following her private meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, interviews that lasted nine hours over two days. The move was ripped by fellow inmates, including Julie Howell.
"As a mother of a sex-trafficking victim, I'm absolutely disgusted she's in this facility," the inmate, who is serving a one-year sentence, raged to RadarOnline.com. "Regardless of her reasoning, I don't think she belongs here."
Maxwell's final chance at freedom is not up to Trump, who could pardon the convict if he wants, something he made clear earlier this summer.
When the ex-reality star was asked if he would ever consider a pardon for Maxwell, he told reporters: "Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody’s approached me with it.
"Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”
Despite Trump's hesitancy to offer up a pardon, Maxwell still appeared to "protect" him during her interview with Blanche.
Maxwell claimed she never saw the 79-year-old "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls associated with her ex-boyfriend, Epstein.
"The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects," she said at the time during her interview.
Maxwell added that she "actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting," referring to the code used by prosectors to describe Epstein's sexual encounters with the young women she helped procure for him.