EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew's Shameful Conduct Is 'Serving as a Brutal Warning' To Prince William and Kate Middleton When It Comes to Raising Their Kids
Oct. 3 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew's disgraced past is being used as a cautionary tale for Prince William and Kate Middleton, with royal experts telling RadarOnline.com it is making the couple tread "extremely carefully" about how they raise their ultra-privileged three children.
William and Kate, both 43, are parents to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. George is expected to inherit the throne one day, but royal commentators say the real challenge will be ensuring his younger siblings do not feel sidelined or grow embittered in the role of the so-called "spare" – a dynamic that has caused long-term damage in the House of Windsor.
The Challenge of Raising a Future King and His Siblings
A source close to the family said: "Prince Harry and especially Prince Andrew highlight what happens when things go wrong after being spoilt as children. Andrew developed entitlement, Harry grew resentful – and both paths have damaged the institution. That is the clear warning for William and Kate as they bring up their children."
Another insider added: "They know the risks all too well. Their priority is to ensure George isn't singled out while Charlotte and Louis feel overlooked. It's a fine line to walk – and history proves how damaging it can be if it tips the wrong way."
Andrew's Scandal and Harry's Resentment
Andrew, 65, has been forced to step back from public life after his catastrophic 2019 Newsnight interview about his ties to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. His attempted defense – insisting he could not sweat and had been at a Pizza Express on the night of an alleged assault – sparked ridicule and ultimately forced him into near exile.
Andrew's position was further weakened by disputes over his residence at Royal Lodge and questions over his associations abroad.
Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, left their roles as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to California. Since then, Harry has released his memoir Spare and taken part in an Oprah Winfrey interview that alleged racism and mistreatment inside the monarchy.
His public criticism of the institution has created a rift that shows little sign of healing.
A Stark Lesson for William and Kate
Royal commentator Richard Eden said the warning signs for William and Kate are stark.
He explained: "I think Andrew and Harry should both stand as a warning to Prince William and Catherine that how you treat that 'spare' is very difficult. We've seen in both cases I would say they've grown up with the wrong attitudes, with that bitterness, resentment from Harry, then in Andrew's case that sort of weird entitlement.
From everything we've heard, William and Catherine are making real efforts to avoid that but it is hard in that sense when winner takes all type of thing."
Prince Edward as a Positive Example
Comparisons have also been drawn with Prince Edward, 61, who has avoided scandal while maintaining a lower profile – with sources saying he is a "great example" of how to raise a royal.
A friend of Edward's once said he "never changed that much, he's not arrogant and always behaved in a positive way." Observers suggest Edward's marriage to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, provided stability that his brothers lacked.
A source said: "Birth order inevitably plays a part. The further down the line of succession a child is, the more it influences how they see their role. But personality and the influence of those closest to them are just as important."