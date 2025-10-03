EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew's Shameful Conduct Is 'Serving as a Brutal Warning' To Prince William and Kate Middleton When It Comes to Raising Their Kids

Andrew, 65, has been forced to step back from public life after his catastrophic 2019 Newsnight interview about his ties to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. His attempted defense – insisting he could not sweat and had been at a Pizza Express on the night of an alleged assault – sparked ridicule and ultimately forced him into near exile.

Andrew's position was further weakened by disputes over his residence at Royal Lodge and questions over his associations abroad.

Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, left their roles as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to California. Since then, Harry has released his memoir Spare and taken part in an Oprah Winfrey interview that alleged racism and mistreatment inside the monarchy.

His public criticism of the institution has created a rift that shows little sign of healing.