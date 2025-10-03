Sean Combs 'Has Genuine Psychological Challenges' and 'Suffers PTSD' Due to Father's Murder, Disgraced Rapper's Lawyer Claimed Before Judge Sent Him to Prison

After his attorneys spoke, Combs got up to address the court himself, in his final bid to escape prison.

"One of the hardest things I've had to handle was having to be quiet and not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions," he said at the time.

"I want to personally apologize to Cassie Ventura to any harm I have caused her emotionally or physically. I don't take that lightly. I would like to apologize to her family. I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Jane. I’m sorry. I brought you into my mess,” he added.

Combs also called his actions “disgusting, shameful, and sick.”

"I was sick, sick from the drugs. I was out of control, I needed help, and I didn't get the help, and I cannot make no excuse because my mother taught me,” he elaborated. "I got lost in my dream of life. I am not this larger-than-life person. I am just a human being. I was trying my best, I got lost in my excess.”

Before his sentencing, Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.