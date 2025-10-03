Sean Combs 'Has Genuine Psychological Challenges' and 'Suffers PTSD' Due to Father's Murder, Disgraced Rapper's Lawyer Claimed Before Judge Sent Him to Prison
Oct. 3 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs’ attorney spoke out at his sentencing hearing prior to him getting sentenced to four years in prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports from the courtroom, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke out about Combs’ past and how it played a part in his life, trying to compel the judge to consider that.
Combs Has 'Genuine Psychological Challenges,' His Lawyer Said
"We are asking for a lot, a 14-month sentence, and I want to give the court some reasons,” he said, before the judge made his final ruling.
He detailed how Combs has suffered mental health issues for a long time.
"Sean Combs has genuine psychological challenges," Agnifilo said, pointing to the murder of his Combs’ father when he was just a child. "(In) 2014, 2017, 2020, he reported to three different doctors, and he had PTSD."
Combs' Attorney Said They 'Need Something for Him to do if He Gets Out Today'
Earlier in the day, his attorney, Xavier Donaldson, spoke about Combs having a post-release speaking engagement already scheduled. He insisted these were community-enriching "teaching" opportunities.
"Contrary to what the government said, we do need something for him to do if he gets out today," Donaldson shared.
"He would answer the question with teaching engagements — to help people who have been convicted to crimes to be ready, these are teaching engagements that we contacted them about if the court let him out,” he added.
A Pastor Argued for Combs to Get Released
He also argued for Combs to not get a harsh penalty that would be along the lines of a convicted "pimp."
"The government equates Sean Combs with a pimp. I want to be clear, Mr. Combs is not a pimp," he explained to the court before the sentencing. "A pimp is in the business of subjugating women; therefore, he should not and cannot be considered a pimp."
A Miami pastor also argued for Combs to be released, insisting no amount of time in jail could "change his condition."
"As Michael Jordan said, these sneakers are just sneakers – but when Sean does things, he turns them into opportunities," Rev. Gary Johnson, the pastor, said. "Sean needs an opportunity. I am asking you to give him to us, and we won’t let you down."
Combs Spoke at His Sentencing
After his attorneys spoke, Combs got up to address the court himself, in his final bid to escape prison.
"One of the hardest things I've had to handle was having to be quiet and not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions," he said at the time.
"I want to personally apologize to Cassie Ventura to any harm I have caused her emotionally or physically. I don't take that lightly. I would like to apologize to her family. I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Jane. I’m sorry. I brought you into my mess,” he added.
Combs also called his actions “disgusting, shameful, and sick.”
"I was sick, sick from the drugs. I was out of control, I needed help, and I didn't get the help, and I cannot make no excuse because my mother taught me,” he elaborated. "I got lost in my dream of life. I am not this larger-than-life person. I am just a human being. I was trying my best, I got lost in my excess.”
Before his sentencing, Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.