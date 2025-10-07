EXCLUSIVE: Anna Wintour Reveals She Has... a Sense of Humor! 'Boss From Hell' Admits Portrayal in 'Devil Wears Prada' Was 'a Fair Shot' and Insists She Found the Film 'Funny'

The fashion maven even admitted that she and designer Miuccia Prada have discussed the flick.

"Listen," she said, "It had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. They were all amazing. And, in the end," she conceded, "I thought it was a fair shot."

Back in June, it was revealed the fashion icon has stepped down from her role at Vogue after 37 years.

The Daily Front Row and WWD reported at the time, the famous editor is closing a chapter and leaving her position as the lead of the monthly magazine.

Despite the shocking and unexpected change, Wintour will continue working as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at the magazine.

It was recently reported Chloe Malle will replace Wintour as the head of editorial content.