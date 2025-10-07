Your tip
Anna Wintour
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Wintour Reveals She Has... a Sense of Humor! 'Boss From Hell' Admits Portrayal in 'Devil Wears Prada' Was 'a Fair Shot' and Insists She Found the Film 'Funny'

anna wintour
Source: MEGA/Warner Bros. Records

Anna Wintour finally opened up about the iconic film.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Sure, she wears Prada, but Vogue editor Anna Wintour knows how to take a joke. In a recent interview, the 75-year-old opened up about being portrayed in a less than flattering manner in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Anna's Thoughts On The Film

The film is currently shooting the sequel.
Source: Warner Bros. Records

"First of all, it was Meryl Streep, which... fantastic," she told the New Yorker, admitting that she was initially worried the character would be cartoonish. "And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny."

The sequel, starring Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, an Anna-like, imperious magazine editor, is filming now.

Anna Stepping Down

Designer Miuccia Prada discussed 'The Devil Wears Prada' with Wintour, who called it a fair shot.
Source: MEGA

The fashion maven even admitted that she and designer Miuccia Prada have discussed the flick.

"Listen," she said, "It had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. They were all amazing. And, in the end," she conceded, "I thought it was a fair shot."

Back in June, it was revealed the fashion icon has stepped down from her role at Vogue after 37 years.

The Daily Front Row and WWD reported at the time, the famous editor is closing a chapter and leaving her position as the lead of the monthly magazine.

Despite the shocking and unexpected change, Wintour will continue working as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at the magazine.

It was recently reported Chloe Malle will replace Wintour as the head of editorial content.

