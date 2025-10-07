EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Daughter Fights Back! Paris Blasts Late Father's Biopic and Claims She Has 'Zero Involvement'... After Producers Ignored Notes About 'Dishonesty' in Film
Oct. 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Paris Jackson is telling Colman Domingo to beat it.
On Aug. 31, the actor, 55, told a news outlet that he'd received the 27-year-old's blessing on the biopic Michael, about Paris' pop-legend late father, Michael Jackson.
"They're very much in support of our film," the Oscar winner – who plays family patriarch Joe Jackson – said of Paris and her brother Prince, 27, adding the model/singer/actress had been "nothing but lovely and warm" to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paris Denies Involvement
Not so fast, Paris warned.
"Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in," she posted on Instagram, tagging the actor.
She went on, she'd read an early draft of the script, but was discouraged when producers ignored her notes about "what was dishonest/didn't sit right" with her.
"I moved on with my life," she continued. "Not my monkeys, not my circus."
Fans Will Enjoy The Movie, Claims Paris
Paris did acknowledge that fans of Michael, and of his early band with his brothers, The Jackson 5, are likely to be pleased with the biopic.
It was unclear what she felt was "dishonest" about the script – her troubled father was accused multiple times of sexually abusing boys, though was acquitted of criminal charges in 2005; he was also dependent on painkillers, which ultimately caused his death at age 50 in 2009.
In the past she has said it was "not her role" to defend her dad.
Not all the Jackson family is against the biopic.
Jaafar Jackson, a son of Michael's brother Jermaine, is playing the Thriller star in the movie.