EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Daughter Fights Back! Paris Blasts Late Father's Biopic and Claims She Has 'Zero Involvement'... After Producers Ignored Notes About 'Dishonesty' in Film

Paris did acknowledge that fans of Michael, and of his early band with his brothers, The Jackson 5, are likely to be pleased with the biopic.

It was unclear what she felt was "dishonest" about the script – her troubled father was accused multiple times of sexually abusing boys, though was acquitted of criminal charges in 2005; he was also dependent on painkillers, which ultimately caused his death at age 50 in 2009.

In the past she has said it was "not her role" to defend her dad.

Not all the Jackson family is against the biopic.

Jaafar Jackson, a son of Michael's brother Jermaine, is playing the Thriller star in the movie.