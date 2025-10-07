EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Wild Sex Confessions — Hollywood Wildman Tells All on Bedding Men While Using Crack and Admits 'It Was F*****g Fun!'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Charlie Sheen's character in Two and a Half Men was a wild bachelor who bedded oodles of gorgeous gals, but he was even wilder in real life and also having sex with men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charlie Sheen's Wild Days
The 60-year-old star got canned from his megabucks gig on the sitcom for his crazy, drugged-out behavior and rants against his boss.
Now the dad of five kids with three different babes confessed what was suspected in 2015 when he announced he was HIV-positive – that he was canoodling with guys as well as dolls.
Sheen said his gay sex encounters began while he was using crack.
"That's what started it," he said. "And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it – 'Where did that come from? ... Why did that happen?'"
'Life Goes On'
EXCLUSIVE: Cher Fed Up With Much-Younger Boytoy! Singer, 79, and Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 39, Have Been 'Drifting' Over His 'Party Ways and Roving Eye'... Leaving Her Pals Rejoicing
He also admitted he paid blackmail "to keep it quiet ... make it go away."
But he finally revealed his HIV situation because "I just need to be free of that."
Now, he insists he's come to terms with his gay flings, saying: "So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f**king fun. And life goes on."