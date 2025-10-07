EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Wild Sex Confessions — Hollywood Wildman Tells All on Bedding Men While Using Crack and Admits 'It Was F*****g Fun!'

The 60-year-old star got canned from his megabucks gig on the sitcom for his crazy, drugged-out behavior and rants against his boss.

Now the dad of five kids with three different babes confessed what was suspected in 2015 when he announced he was HIV-positive – that he was canoodling with guys as well as dolls.

Sheen said his gay sex encounters began while he was using crack.

"That's what started it," he said. "And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it – 'Where did that come from? ... Why did that happen?'"