EXCLUSIVE: Cher Fed Up With Much-Younger Boytoy! Singer, 79, and Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 39, Have Been 'Drifting' Over His 'Party Ways and Roving Eye'... Leaving Her Pals Rejoicing

They've long been cautioning her about all the red flags surrounding Edwards, but their warnings kept falling on deaf ears, a source spilled.

Their panic escalated when the Oscar winner allegedly started taking steps to amend her will to include Edwards, but now it seems the relationship is petering out on its own.

"He's not around so much anymore," the source said. "It's sunk in with her that maybe it's not for the long term. His behavior used to upset her," like when he was seen hanging at the Revolve music festival in April with a bunch of scantily clad women.

Cher also has Elijah Blue Allman, her troubled 49-year-old son with late rocker Gregg Allman, to worry about, which has helped take her mind off A.E.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Elijah went into a major drug-fueled downward spiral after his wife, Marieangela King, served him with divorce papers in April. He was then rushed to a hospital on June 15 after an apparent drug binge at an Airbnb.