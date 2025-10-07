EXCLUSIVE: Cher Fed Up With Much-Younger Boytoy! Singer, 79, and Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 39, Have Been 'Drifting' Over His 'Party Ways and Roving Eye'... Leaving Her Pals Rejoicing
Love-hungry Cher may finally be getting fed up with boytoy Alexander "A.E." Edwards' roving eye and partying ways, which has her family and friends breathing a sigh of relief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old Moonstruck Oscar winner and the music producer, 39, who've been dating since November 2022, have been drifting apart for a while, much to her loved ones' relief, the source said.
Cher's Boytoy's Partying Ways
They've long been cautioning her about all the red flags surrounding Edwards, but their warnings kept falling on deaf ears, a source spilled.
Their panic escalated when the Oscar winner allegedly started taking steps to amend her will to include Edwards, but now it seems the relationship is petering out on its own.
"He's not around so much anymore," the source said. "It's sunk in with her that maybe it's not for the long term. His behavior used to upset her," like when he was seen hanging at the Revolve music festival in April with a bunch of scantily clad women.
Cher also has Elijah Blue Allman, her troubled 49-year-old son with late rocker Gregg Allman, to worry about, which has helped take her mind off A.E.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Elijah went into a major drug-fueled downward spiral after his wife, Marieangela King, served him with divorce papers in April. He was then rushed to a hospital on June 15 after an apparent drug binge at an Airbnb.
While Cher vowed to focus her attention on his recovery, until recently she seemed to be more intent on having fun with A.E., the spy dished.
But now the Believe hitmaker is realizing A.E. is "a bit of a user, which people in her circle have been saying all along," said the source.
Cher's Winding Down Romance
The insider added: "He's also a party boy and she's not into that scene. She only has a sip of champagne once or twice a month, if that.
"She's about to turn 80 and likes the companionship, but it's begun to feel like he's more of a part-time boyfriend and she doesn't want that.
"And fortunately, she's becoming more comfortable with her own company. Clearly, they're winding down and she's not very upset about it."