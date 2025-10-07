Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Kevin Costner
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's Wedding Woes — 'Lonely' Actor 'Obsessing Over' Ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's Upcoming Nuptials With His Ex-pal Josh Connor

Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner's wedding woes grow as he fixates on ex-wife Christine Baumgartner to wed Josh Connor.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is laughing all the way to the altar as she prepares to tie the knot with his onetime buddy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he still misses her a lot more than he lets on, even though he's bagged himself a younger look-alike version to try and quell his misery in the short term.

"Kevin has been dreading this day as soon as Christine's engagement [to Josh Connor] was announced," said an insider.

"The more he thinks about it, the more morose he gets. He's not fooling anyone with this new girlfriend. It obviously means he's missing Christine – why else would he be dating a carbon copy of her?"

Kevin And Christine Moving On

Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor move toward the altar as insiders said Kevin Costner still misses her.
Source: MEGA

Costner is said to still miss Baumgartner.

Costner, 70, has recently taken up with Kelly Noonan, 46, who bears an uncanny resemblance to handbag designer Baumgartner, 51 – who blindsided Costner by filing for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and three kids: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Yellowstone cowboy has been in a snit since the wedding invitations went out, as sources said he wonders how it all came to this – his ex running off with his best friend and his passion project Horizon threatening to sink him.

Kelly Noonan draws comparisons to Baumgartner as she begins dating Costner.
Source: @KELLYGORES/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Kelly Noonan draws comparisons to Baumgartner as she begins dating Costner.

"He's fixated on the wedding and wants to know who's going," added a source. "He's keeping tabs on it through mutual friends. He can talk the talk, but it's clear that he misses her – and those feelings don't go away overnight!

"Kevin still can't believe this happened to him, that the most beautiful woman he's known, in his estimation, kicked him to the curb. Those feelings of disgust and betrayal still dog him, and they've only gotten worse and will all come to a head with the pending wedding."

A Dagger In Kevin's Heart

Connor's engagement to Baumgartner has Costner tracking plans through mutual friends.
Source: MEGA

Connor's engagement to Baumgartner has Costner tracking plans through mutual friends.

Although Costner made it a point to keep his distance from Baumgartner at their son Cayden's high school graduation in June, sources said it kills him to see her.

"It hits him like a dagger in the heart when he thinks of Christine walking down the aisle with his former friend," the insider said.

