EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's Wedding Woes — 'Lonely' Actor 'Obsessing Over' Ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's Upcoming Nuptials With His Ex-pal Josh Connor
Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is laughing all the way to the altar as she prepares to tie the knot with his onetime buddy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he still misses her a lot more than he lets on, even though he's bagged himself a younger look-alike version to try and quell his misery in the short term.
"Kevin has been dreading this day as soon as Christine's engagement [to Josh Connor] was announced," said an insider.
"The more he thinks about it, the more morose he gets. He's not fooling anyone with this new girlfriend. It obviously means he's missing Christine – why else would he be dating a carbon copy of her?"
Kevin And Christine Moving On
Costner, 70, has recently taken up with Kelly Noonan, 46, who bears an uncanny resemblance to handbag designer Baumgartner, 51 – who blindsided Costner by filing for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and three kids: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Yellowstone cowboy has been in a snit since the wedding invitations went out, as sources said he wonders how it all came to this – his ex running off with his best friend and his passion project Horizon threatening to sink him.
"He's fixated on the wedding and wants to know who's going," added a source. "He's keeping tabs on it through mutual friends. He can talk the talk, but it's clear that he misses her – and those feelings don't go away overnight!
"Kevin still can't believe this happened to him, that the most beautiful woman he's known, in his estimation, kicked him to the curb. Those feelings of disgust and betrayal still dog him, and they've only gotten worse and will all come to a head with the pending wedding."
A Dagger In Kevin's Heart
Although Costner made it a point to keep his distance from Baumgartner at their son Cayden's high school graduation in June, sources said it kills him to see her.
"It hits him like a dagger in the heart when he thinks of Christine walking down the aisle with his former friend," the insider said.