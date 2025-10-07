EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's Wedding Woes — 'Lonely' Actor 'Obsessing Over' Ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's Upcoming Nuptials With His Ex-pal Josh Connor

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is laughing all the way to the altar as she prepares to tie the knot with his onetime buddy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he still misses her a lot more than he lets on, even though he's bagged himself a younger look-alike version to try and quell his misery in the short term.

"Kevin has been dreading this day as soon as Christine's engagement [to Josh Connor] was announced," said an insider.

"The more he thinks about it, the more morose he gets. He's not fooling anyone with this new girlfriend. It obviously means he's missing Christine – why else would he be dating a carbon copy of her?"