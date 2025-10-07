VAYA VAYA Releases New Music With a Message of Love and Hope

Due to the unique styling of her music and her distinctive personality as an artist, VAYA VAYA has rapidly attracted a global audience. Standing on values of truth and love, friends and fans alike have begun to call her “The Warrior of Love,” a title that has come to resonate with the artist.

“A friend of mine calls me ‘The Warrior of Love,’ which really resonates with me. All of my work, and even simple tasks, are the essence of a [meaningful] journey or process,” she says.

Identifying her audience as “anyone, all over the world,” VAYA VAYA’s latest release EVER IN // !STAND UP! aims to further her connection with anyone who will listen. Her passion for music has even led one of her releases to reach more than 65,000 views on YouTube, with others rising close to 40,000. Certainly, VAYA VAYA is set to grow and influence audiences with her authentic sound.

“Humanity needs to do a big shift into a ‘true love’ process, and I am simply a part of the move,” she says. “This flow I am a part of is to give something precious to the collective consciousness.”