EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Still Seething' Over Meghan Markle's 'Deafening Silence' Over His Charity Controversy — 'She's Posting About Everything Except Support for Her Husband'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is "still seething" over Meghan Markle's decision to stay silent on the fallout surrounding his departure from his beloved charity Sentebale, even as she returns to social media with news of fresh business ventures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, stepped down from Sentebale earlier this year following a bitter clash with chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka over the charity's direction. The fierce dispute – which spilled into public view and prompted rebukes from the UK’s Charity Commission – left Harry "heartbroken," according to sources close to the royal.
Meghan Markle's Silence Sparks Tension at Home
But as the controversy deepened, Markle, 44, kept her distance, choosing instead to focus on her revived Instagram account and the couple’s newly signed Netflix deal.
One insider claimed: "Harry feels completely deserted. Meghan's sharing posts about everything except standing by him. He's upset, isolated, and bewildered. He thought she'd say something, even once, to show she's on his side – but her silence has spoken volumes."
The source added the tension between the couple has been "simmering for weeks," describing late-night arguments at their Montecito home.
"He's still seething about it," the insider claimed. "At this point, it's less about the charity and more about feeling that she's left him to handle everything on his own."
The End of an Era for Sentebale
Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children orphaned by HIV and AIDS. But his resignation earlier this year, following a protracted internal dispute, marked a painful end to nearly two decades of involvement.
The Charity Commission watchdog later criticized both Harry and Chandauka for allowing the disagreement to play out in the public eye.
Dr Chandauka previously claimed Markle had caused a "stir" at a Sentebale fundraiser by making last-minute demands – an accusation dismissed by Harry's team but one that reignited scrutiny of the duchess' role. Since then, Markle has refrained from addressing the issue, despite her growing online presence.
Markle's Calculated Silence
A source claimed Markle's silence is "totally intentional."
They added: "This is a very delicate issue. Sentebale was Harry's initiative from the beginning, and Meghan recognizes that. She's staying quiet to prevent making things worse. She's decided to back him behind the scenes instead of in public."
But others close to the Sussexes suggest the duchess' restraint has only deepened Harry's sense of isolation.
A California-based friend close to the couple said: "Harry thought Meghan would stand up for him – she's always been outspoken about her truth. Her choice to stay quiet this time has left him feeling vulnerable."
Harry's Next Move
Despite the strain, Harry appears determined to move forward. His spokesperson confirmed the royal exile is exploring ways to continue his humanitarian work in southern Africa.
"The duke remains absolutely committed to the cause he began nearly twenty years ago," the spokesperson said. "All options remain on the table – whether starting a new charity or collaborating with others already working in the region."
But Markle's reticence to get involved has become impossible to ignore.
"Now that Meghan and Harry have signed a new Netflix deal – said to be less lucrative but still noteworthy – people are questioning why she hasn't spoken up for him," a source said "She's very outspoken when it comes to speaking on issues that affect her or that serve to promote her brand. Harry has always defended her publicly, even when it went against his family's wishes. But right now, he appears to be on his own."