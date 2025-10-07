Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Brands Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Selection 'Absolutely Ridiculous' In Fresh Attack At Latino Star

picture of Donald Trump and Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has branded Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show signing as 'crazy' and also lays into the NFL.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has blasted Bad Bunny's selection as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer — despite claiming he’s never heard of him.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, branded the musician’s booking as "absolutely ridiculous," amid Bad Bunny's criticism over both Trump and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

'Never Heard Of Him!'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump and Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Trump was critical of Bad Bunny despite admitting he did not know who he was.

Article continues below advertisement

The president said: "I never heard of him, I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like, crazy."

He also felt that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was blaming the decision "on some promoter they hired."

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous," Trump added, before tacking on his long-held complaint that the league's new kickoff rules are ruining the sport.

The rapper — who was born Benito Antonio Martinez — was the host of Saturday Night Live last week and during his opening monologue, he addressed his haters.

"You might not know this but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I'm very happy and I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News," Bad Bunny, 31, said.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Think Everyone Is Happy About It'

picture OF Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny poked fun at the outrage surrounding his selection during his hosting stint on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Article continues below advertisement

A heavily-edited clip then played, stitching together the comments of various Fox anchors and pundits so that they said: "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."

He continued: "Thank you. Wow, thank you. But really, I am very excited to be doing the Super Bowl and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."

The Puerto Rican-born musician than spoke in Spanish for several seconds before finishing his monologue by saying: "If you did not understand what I just said... you have four months to learn!"

In the Spanish portion of his monologue, Bad Bunny took another shot at his critics and thanked those who paved the way for him.

Article continues below advertisement

Anti-Trump Views

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny's has previously been critical of both Trump and ICE.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Madeleine McCann, Julia Wandelt

'Fake' Madeleine McCann Sobs as Court Confirms She's Not Missing Toddler... After She 'Stalked' Family and Claimed to Be Young Girl

Photo of Kanye West and Julia Fox

Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox Spent '$70K' Of Former Boyfriend's Cash in One Night During Wild Shopping Spree

Article continues below advertisement

"Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," he said.

"It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it."

Bad Bunny addressed his decision to make a sole mainland U.S. appearance just moments before the NFL revealed he was playing the Super Bowl.

"I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States," the musician tweeted in Spanish.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny's fans have been waned ICE will have a presense at the Super Bowl.

The rapper previously claimed he axed plans to tour the U.S. over fears his fans could be targeted by ICE waiting "outside" of his concerts.

RadarOnline.com revealed the MAGA world erupted after the star was named for the highly-coveted gig.

And Trump's advisor Corey Lewandowski told how agents will have a presence at America's biggest event and bemoaned Bad Bunny's selection to perform.

"It's so shameful they picked someone who seems to hate America," Lewandowski said.

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and no where else. We will find and deport you. That is a very real situation."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.