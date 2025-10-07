Donald Trump Brands Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Selection 'Absolutely Ridiculous' In Fresh Attack At Latino Star

The president said: "I never heard of him, I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like, crazy."

He also felt that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was blaming the decision "on some promoter they hired."

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous," Trump added, before tacking on his long-held complaint that the league's new kickoff rules are ruining the sport.

The rapper — who was born Benito Antonio Martinez — was the host of Saturday Night Live last week and during his opening monologue, he addressed his haters.

"You might not know this but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I'm very happy and I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News," Bad Bunny, 31, said.