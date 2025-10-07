Donald Trump Brands Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Selection 'Absolutely Ridiculous' In Fresh Attack At Latino Star
Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has blasted Bad Bunny's selection as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer — despite claiming he’s never heard of him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, branded the musician’s booking as "absolutely ridiculous," amid Bad Bunny's criticism over both Trump and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
'Never Heard Of Him!'
The president said: "I never heard of him, I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like, crazy."
He also felt that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was blaming the decision "on some promoter they hired."
"I think it's absolutely ridiculous," Trump added, before tacking on his long-held complaint that the league's new kickoff rules are ruining the sport.
The rapper — who was born Benito Antonio Martinez — was the host of Saturday Night Live last week and during his opening monologue, he addressed his haters.
"You might not know this but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I'm very happy and I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News," Bad Bunny, 31, said.
'I Think Everyone Is Happy About It'
A heavily-edited clip then played, stitching together the comments of various Fox anchors and pundits so that they said: "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."
He continued: "Thank you. Wow, thank you. But really, I am very excited to be doing the Super Bowl and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."
The Puerto Rican-born musician than spoke in Spanish for several seconds before finishing his monologue by saying: "If you did not understand what I just said... you have four months to learn!"
In the Spanish portion of his monologue, Bad Bunny took another shot at his critics and thanked those who paved the way for him.
Anti-Trump Views
"Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," he said.
"It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it."
Bad Bunny addressed his decision to make a sole mainland U.S. appearance just moments before the NFL revealed he was playing the Super Bowl.
"I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States," the musician tweeted in Spanish.
The rapper previously claimed he axed plans to tour the U.S. over fears his fans could be targeted by ICE waiting "outside" of his concerts.
RadarOnline.com revealed the MAGA world erupted after the star was named for the highly-coveted gig.
And Trump's advisor Corey Lewandowski told how agents will have a presence at America's biggest event and bemoaned Bad Bunny's selection to perform.
"It's so shameful they picked someone who seems to hate America," Lewandowski said.
"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and no where else. We will find and deport you. That is a very real situation."