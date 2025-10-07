Taylor Swift Fans Accuse Charli XCX of 'Throwing Shade' at Singer's Engagement to Travis Kelce... After Feud Rumors Erupt Over 'Diss Track'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
After being the alleged subject of one of Taylor Swift’s new songs, Charli XCX seems to have slammed her in a savage way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A post on X, featuring multiple pictures of Swift showing off her engagement ring from Travis Kelce, was captioned with the following: ”Idk guys, do you think she likes the ring?”
What Instagram Post Did Charli XCX Like?
An Instagram account reposted the post and added their own thoughts, insinuating Kelce has been culturally appropriating the Black community.
"She captured his w---osity within the crystal on the ring,” the user wrote. "It’s a dew-----izing amulet."
Eagle-eyed users caught that Charli liked the photo, seemingly going at Swift, Kelce, and her ring all in one.
Since initial reports surfaced regarding Charli liking the post, her like on it has been removed. Due to her unliking it, it does stand to reason she may have inadvertently hit the like button, realized, and then hit unlike.
Swift's Alleged Song About Charli XCX
As RadarOnline.com reported, on Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, she seemingly went at Charli on her song Actually Romantic.
"I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave," Swift croons at the beginning of the song.
Fans speculated this was a direct dig at Charli, who has been open about drug use in her lyrics.
For example, on her hit song 365, she asks, "Should we do a little key? Should we have a little line?" She also repeatedly mentions "bumpin that," which appears to be about snorting cocaine.
Swift goes on to sing, "High fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me."
Charli XCX and Swift's History
Prior to her engagement to Kelce, Swift dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
Charli is married to the 1975’s drummer, George Daniel, which places Charli in the vicinity of Healy quite often. While Charli opened for Swift on her Reputation Tour in 2018 and performed alongside her to Shake It Off, their friendship seems to have taken a turn due to Charli getting closer to Healy.
When Charli released her 2024 cultural smash album Brat, many inferred a lyric on Sympathy Is a Knife was about Swift.
"This one girl taps my insecurities, don’t know if it’s real or I’m spiraling," Charli sings.
"Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show,” she adds later in the track. "Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick."
Charli XCX Dispels Rumors Her Song Was a Diss Track
Charli took to TikTok to dispel rumors the song was a diss track, stating, "I'm seeing online that some people think there are diss tracks on Brat, and I just wanted to come on here and clarify that there aren’t – apart from maybe Von Dutch, which kind of is – but the other tracks in question aren’t diss tracks.”
"They're really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers but also expected to be best friends with every single person, constantly," she added.
Swift, for her part, praised Brat in a 2024 interview. To date, neither Swift nor Charli has confirmed they are feuding.