Taylor Swift Fans Accuse Charli XCX of 'Throwing Shade' at Singer's Engagement to Travis Kelce... After Feud Rumors Erupt Over 'Diss Track'

A post on X, featuring multiple pictures of Swift showing off her engagement ring from Travis Kelce , was captioned with the following: ”Idk guys, do you think she likes the ring?”

After being the alleged subject of one of Taylor Swift ’s new songs, Charli XCX seems to have slammed her in a savage way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charli XCX's like on an Instagram post slamming Swift's engagement ring from Travis Kelce was removed.

An Instagram account reposted the post and added their own thoughts, insinuating Kelce has been culturally appropriating the Black community.

"She captured his w---osity within the crystal on the ring,” the user wrote. "It’s a dew-----izing amulet."

Eagle-eyed users caught that Charli liked the photo, seemingly going at Swift, Kelce, and her ring all in one.

Since initial reports surfaced regarding Charli liking the post, her like on it has been removed. Due to her unliking it, it does stand to reason she may have inadvertently hit the like button, realized, and then hit unlike.