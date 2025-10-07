'Fake' Madeleine McCann Sobs as Court Confirms She's Not Missing Toddler... After She 'Stalked' Family and Claimed to Be Young Girl

Wandelt is currently facing trial, accused of stalking Madeleine's parents, Gerry and Kate. During the trial, prosecutors explained Wandelt "pursued that myth" and the young Brit's parents by sending emails, making phone calls, and turning up at their home on more than one occasion.

Jurors also heard there was "unequivocal scientific evidence" that Wandelt is not related to the McCanns, despite her claiming to have memories of Madeleine's childhood and disappearance.

Wandelt broke down in tears during the trial, after prosecutor Michael Duck said, "Can we at this very early stage in the trial make this position clear – that Julia Wandelt is not Madeleine McCann."

However, Wandelt is not the only one facing jurors – co-defendant Karen Spragg, 61, is also being accused of stalking, and causing serious distress to Kate and Gerry, starting in June 2022 to February 2025.