'Shocked and Heartbroken': 'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola Breaks Silence After Husband Todd Files for Divorce
Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola broke her silence after her estranged husband Todd Nepola filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Todd, 51, filed for divorce on Thursday after nearly three years of marriage.
In an Instagram story post on Monday, Alexia, 56, said she was "shocked" and "heartbroken" over her husband's decision to file for divorce.
"I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage," the reality star wrote in her story post.
"I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time," Alexia continued.
"I'm praying for better times ahead."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 51-year-old real estate broker filed for divorce in Florida on April 11.
According to court documents, Todd claimed the marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The estranged couple eloped in December 2021 in St. Barths after having to reschedule their wedding plans due to the pandemic.
While details of their arrangement remain unclear, court documents revealed Todd and Alexia signed a prenup six days before their wedding.
Alexia previously opened up about marrying Todd, who is her third husband, in a December 2021 episode of the hit Bravo reality show. At the time, the reality star said she "really" wanted "to be married to Todd for the rest of my life."
"After the two marriages that I’ve had, you know, I was super jaded. I’d literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust," Alexia admitted on RHOM.
"I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves [my son Frankie]."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star was previously married to Peter Rosello Sr., who inspired Netflix's Cocaine Cowboys. The Bravo star and Rosello Sr. share two adult sons — Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26 — from 1992 to 1996.
After her split from Rosello Sr., Alexia was married to Herman Echevarria from 2004 to 2015. A year after she split from Echevarria, he was found dead in 2016.