Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Together Again?: Ex-Couple Has 'Fallen Back Into It' as They Try to Manage 'Complicated' Relationship

"I'm told that doing the movie publicity for the last few weeks has seen them falling back into the pattern," the source claimed. "He’s the one who is really making the big effort, and he’s also telling her he’s making such a huge effort to change for the better to make it up to her."

"If you’re around them, the chemistry between them is insane. I would think she hates how he humiliated her with the split, especially as she was making such a big deal about their big love story. Jen has always been trying to save and fix Ben, since the day they met, it’s been that kind of relationship between them – very intense, and very push and pull," they said.

Affleck and Lopez were initially together from 2002 to 2004, and were engaged before calling it quits. In 2021, they began dating again and got married in 2022, but ended up divorcing.

As for what went wrong the second time, the source claimed, "When married, I think he hated her lifestyle, the constant paps and need for public attention and sharing very intimate details – she hated how he wanted to be a recluse. They are very different people, she’s really fiery and intense, he’s not."