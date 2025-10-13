Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Together Again?: Ex-Couple Has 'Fallen Back Into It' as They Try to Manage 'Complicated' Relationship
Oct. 13 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
After appearing on the red carpet together for the premiere of The Kiss of the Spider Woman, there are rumblings Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although the pair just finalized their divorce a few months ago, their chemistry on the red carpet was undeniable, and a source spoke to a media outlet to dish on what's going on.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Seem to Be Together'
"It’s complicated… they’ve fallen back into it, not that they ever really fell out of it," an insider claimed. "They never cut each other out of their lives."
"They do seem to be together, but in a very on-off complicated way – they spend a lot of time with each other, and with the kids together. If you ask their teams, the line is they are very good friends and want to be in each other’s lives as a big family with the kids," they continued.
As fans know, Lopez stars in the new musical film adaptation, and Affleck helped produce and finance it. When the project began, the couple was still married.
Ben Affleck Called Jennifer Lopez's Performance in Her New Film 'So Spectacular'
"At the time of working on the set of this new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, they were splitting up – but still working together every day, and sleeping together, and fighting – so it’s quite an intense association for them," an insider claimed.
"Then, when filming stopped, obviously Ben was still working on it post-production," they elaborated. "He’s absolutely gushing about her performance in it, he thinks she was really incredible – and they both said working together on this was an amazing experience. This is her crowning glory movie, and they’ve been spending a lot of time together working on the publicity these past few weeks."
The source is correct regarding Affleck praising his ex, as he called Lopez's performance in the film "so spectacular" and noted it's "the kind of role that she’s dreamed of playing her whole career."
"It’s hard to imagine she hasn’t had some opportunities, but that’s actually true, and she kind of seized this thing with both hands and did something spectacular and beautiful," Affleck added.
'The Chemistry' Between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Is Insane'
"I'm told that doing the movie publicity for the last few weeks has seen them falling back into the pattern," the source claimed. "He’s the one who is really making the big effort, and he’s also telling her he’s making such a huge effort to change for the better to make it up to her."
"If you’re around them, the chemistry between them is insane. I would think she hates how he humiliated her with the split, especially as she was making such a big deal about their big love story. Jen has always been trying to save and fix Ben, since the day they met, it’s been that kind of relationship between them – very intense, and very push and pull," they said.
Affleck and Lopez were initially together from 2002 to 2004, and were engaged before calling it quits. In 2021, they began dating again and got married in 2022, but ended up divorcing.
As for what went wrong the second time, the source claimed, "When married, I think he hated her lifestyle, the constant paps and need for public attention and sharing very intimate details – she hated how he wanted to be a recluse. They are very different people, she’s really fiery and intense, he’s not."
Another Source Insisted There's 'No Romantic Reunion' for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Although this insider seemed to believe they're together in some capacity, another source spoke out to another news outlet to insist there is "no romantic reunion" in the cards for Lopez and Affleck.
"Jennifer's doing well. She's focused on things that make her happy – family and work," they claimed. "She always enjoys working with Ben; this hasn't changed. There's no romantic reunion with Ben."
"They're in a really good place," they added. "They continue to support each other. They're both proud of what they accomplished together."