Bella Hadid Sparks Major Concern as She Cries Over the 'Weight of Anxiety and Depression' After Model is Hospitalized in Germany

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid's hospital stay and latest post has fans concerned.

Oct. 13 2025, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

Bella Hadid opened up about having anxiety and depression in a lengthy post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Hadid was recently hospitalized amid her battle with Lyme disease, it clearly took a toll on her mental health as well.

Bella Hadid Said Depression and Anxiety Can Feel 'Paralyzing'

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Hadid shared a poem about not feeling right and remembering to breathe while revealing her mental health struggles.

Alongside a poem about things not feeling right and remembering to breathe, Hadid shared, "Something I’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright."

She noted there's "often a deep sense of shame" that is attributed to mental health struggles.

"I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis," she continued.

Bella Hadid Claimed Her Mental Health Issues Are 'Not a Weakness'

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Hadid claimed her mental health issues are a 'part' of her.

Hadid went on to reveal she's learned her mental health struggles are "not a weakness," which is something she's come to know over time.

"It’s a part of me. my sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy," she said. "In many ways, it can be a superpower. It’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply."

She also shared a message for others dealing with "daily" mental health concerns, assuring them they're "not alone" and that she loves them "so much."

Bella Hadid Has a 'Support System' Amid Her Mental Health Struggles

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Hadid shared she feels mental health care is 'a right.'

"I’m lucky to have a support system that listens and understands me," Hadid elaborated. "I think every day about the children and families I’ve met through my work with @UNICEF – so many of whom have faced unimaginable trauma, war, and displacement, yet still manage to smile, hope, and dream. Beneath those smiles, though, they hold the same invisible battles with anxiety, PTSD, and fear, but without access to the care and safety we so often take for granted."

Amid her struggles, and those she's witnessed others facing, Hadid declared mental health care "is not a luxury" but "a right."

"No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your story looks like, your pain and your healing matter… so so much," she added.

Bella Hadid's Recent Hospitalization

Photos of Bella Hadid
Source: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Hadid was recently hospitalized as she battles Lyme disease.

"For millions of children around the world, quality mental health care is still out of reach," she concluded. "This #WorldMentalHealthDay, we can change that, together. Join me and @UNICEFUSA in making a difference through Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. #ToT4UNICEF."

As RadarOnline.com reported recently, Hadid underwent intense treatment in Germany for her chronic Lyme disease.

According to an insider at the time, her stay cost more than $100,000 and included a series of experimental procedures.

Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, spoke out to tell fans her daughter was a "bada-warrior" who'd been living in an "unknown hell" since getting diagnosed with Lyme in 2012.

"You have fought through another month of treatment, and I know god is good, miracles do happen every day," Yolanda shared alongside photos of Bella in the hospital. "I pray for your speedy recovery, my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together."

