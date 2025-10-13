Bella Hadid Sparks Major Concern as She Cries Over the 'Weight of Anxiety and Depression' After Model is Hospitalized in Germany

Bella Hadid opened up about having anxiety and depression in a lengthy post, RadarOnline.com can reveal. While Hadid was recently hospitalized amid her battle with Lyme disease, it clearly took a toll on her mental health as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Said Depression and Anxiety Can Feel 'Paralyzing'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Hadid shared a poem about not feeling right and remembering to breathe while revealing her mental health struggles.

Alongside a poem about things not feeling right and remembering to breathe, Hadid shared, "Something I’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright." She noted there's "often a deep sense of shame" that is attributed to mental health struggles. "I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Claimed Her Mental Health Issues Are 'Not a Weakness'

Source: MEGA Hadid claimed her mental health issues are a 'part' of her.

Hadid went on to reveal she's learned her mental health struggles are "not a weakness," which is something she's come to know over time. "It’s a part of me. my sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy," she said. "In many ways, it can be a superpower. It’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply." She also shared a message for others dealing with "daily" mental health concerns, assuring them they're "not alone" and that she loves them "so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Has a 'Support System' Amid Her Mental Health Struggles

Source: MEGA Hadid shared she feels mental health care is 'a right.'

"I’m lucky to have a support system that listens and understands me," Hadid elaborated. "I think every day about the children and families I’ve met through my work with @UNICEF – so many of whom have faced unimaginable trauma, war, and displacement, yet still manage to smile, hope, and dream. Beneath those smiles, though, they hold the same invisible battles with anxiety, PTSD, and fear, but without access to the care and safety we so often take for granted." Amid her struggles, and those she's witnessed others facing, Hadid declared mental health care "is not a luxury" but "a right." "No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your story looks like, your pain and your healing matter… so so much," she added.

Bella Hadid's Recent Hospitalization

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram Hadid was recently hospitalized as she battles Lyme disease.