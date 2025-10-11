Bella Hadid, 28, Hospitalized in Radical German Clinic to Undergo Therapy to Cure Ultra-rare Disease
Oct. 11 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Supermodel Bella Hadid has been undergoing intense treatment in Germany for chronic Lyme disease, with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, sharing emotional updates and photos of her daughter’s condition, RadarOnline.com can report.
Images posted by Yolanda last month showed an exhausted Bella, 28, wired up to hospital equipment and clinging to her mother. The photos, a stark contrast to the glamorous images she shares on social media, were taken at St. George Hospital near Munich, where Bella recently completed a month-long course of invasive therapy.
Experimental Procedures
According to an insider, Bella's stay cost more than $100,000 and included a series of experimental procedures.
"Yolanda is a strict parent, but it's in her best interests," the source said. "Bella going to Germany was most likely Yolanda's idea, and her pushing her to go there for treatment and take time off from work to get better. Yolanda's very holistic. She and the Hadids have a lot of money, so they're open to experimenting and doing treatments in other countries that are not FDA-approved. They go to these insanely expensive doctors, want the best treatment and are willing to pay whatever they need to get it, especially for Bella – Yolanda doesn't want to see her suffer like she did."
Yolanda, 61, told fans that her "bada-- warrior" daughter has been living in an "unknown hell" since she was first diagnosed in 2012, the same year both Yolanda and Bella's brother Anwar were also said to have tested positive for Lyme disease.
Lyme Disease
St. George Hospital houses a Lyme Specialized Center that uses whole-body hyperthermia — a process that heats the body to 107°F under sedation for several hours — to kill Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria responsible for the tick-borne illness.
The facility claims to have treated more than 800 patients with chronic Lyme disease.
Bella reportedly underwent two rounds of hyperthermia one week apart, as well as two weeks of antibiotics, Chelation therapy to remove heavy metals, and multiple peptide infusions.
Photos shared by Yolanda appeared to show an apheresis catheter in Bella’s neck, used to remove specific components from the blood. The clinic also offers laser therapy, detox footbaths, colon cleansing, and controversial ozone treatments.
Bella's Family
Yolanda, who raised her family on a ranch in Santa Barbara before moving to Beverly Hills, posted nine photos of Bella undergoing treatment. One image showed the model wrapped in wet towels, while another depicted the mother and daughter holding hands, both with matching cannulas.
"You have fought through another month of treatment and I know god is good, miracles do happen everyday," Yolanda wrote in her caption. "I pray for your speedy recovery my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together."