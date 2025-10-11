Bella Hadid, 28, Hospitalized in Radical German Clinic to Undergo Therapy to Cure Ultra-rare Disease

According to an insider, Bella's stay cost more than $100,000 and included a series of experimental procedures.

"Yolanda is a strict parent, but it's in her best interests," the source said. "Bella going to Germany was most likely Yolanda's idea, and her pushing her to go there for treatment and take time off from work to get better. Yolanda's very holistic. She and the Hadids have a lot of money, so they're open to experimenting and doing treatments in other countries that are not FDA-approved. They go to these insanely expensive doctors, want the best treatment and are willing to pay whatever they need to get it, especially for Bella – Yolanda doesn't want to see her suffer like she did."

Yolanda, 61, told fans that her "bada-- warrior" daughter has been living in an "unknown hell" since she was first diagnosed in 2012, the same year both Yolanda and Bella's brother Anwar were also said to have tested positive for Lyme disease.