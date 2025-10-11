Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart's Plastic Surgery Mission! Domestic Diva, 84, Undergoing Procedures to Keep Attracting Younger Men For Steamy Hookups

Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart's plastic surgery mission focuses on procedures to attract younger men for steamy hookups.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 11 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Man-hungry Martha Stewart is getting plenty of nip and tucks so the 84-year-old domestic diva can keep attracting younger guys, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The lifestyle guru recently sparked new plastic surgery speculation with her latest Instagram selfie.

Fans were quick to call out the glam grandma's transformation – with one netizen even claiming they mistook her for 21-year-old Stranger Things beauty Millie Bobby Brown.

The Best Of The Best Surgery Experts

An insider claimed Martha Stewart uses top-tier plastic surgery to maintain her youthful appearance.
Source: MEGA

"Martha's got access to the best of the best when it comes to plastic surgery – and has no qualms about accessing it," an insider shared.

The homemaking mogul has previously admitted to getting Botox, fillers and skin tightening.

According to the insider, the confident cougar is determined to turn back the clock so she can continue to prowl for companions.

"People would be surprised if they knew how much younger the men are that she hooks up with," the insider explained.

"Some are genuinely less than half her age."

Martha's Possible Work

Chicago surgeon Dr. Otto Placik suggested Stewart's high arched brow is the result of a surgical brow lift.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Otto Placik, of bodysculptor.com, told RadarOnline.com Stewart appears to have had extensive work done.

"She has an exceptionally high arched brow currently. That can only be achieved with a brow lift," noted Placik, who has not treated Stewart.

"She used to have marked skin redundancy of her upper eyelids, and you can barely see the crease now. That is clearly excess skin that was excised surgically."

Pressure To Look Young

Dr. Placik noted Stewart's smooth neck skin may be due to laser resurfacing or a chemical peel.
Source: MEGA

Placik also observed the folds and wrinkles Stewart had near her lower eyelids when she smiled are now "completely gone."

The top Chicago surgeon added: "She also has a very sharp upper lip border. It is structural and clearly supported by fillers, likely in combination with Botox to minimize lip pursing."

The doc remarks that her smoother-looking neck skin also suggests that she may have had laser resurfacing or a chemical peel.

The insider said: "Martha absolutely feels pressure to look as young as she can, for as long as she can."

