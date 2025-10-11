EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran's Bizarre Death Confession – Singer Reveals His Will Has Instructions to Release an Album After He Dies

The Shape of You singer explained he has decided to release an album upon his death. If she outlives him, he said, his wife, Cherry Seaborn, mom to his two kids, will be in charge.

He even has a title for the posthumous work, Eject.

"Eject is the album in the will," he said. "It's actually in my will and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it. It's fully in [the will] if I were gone tomorrow."