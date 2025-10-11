EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran's Bizarre Death Confession – Singer Reveals His Will Has Instructions to Release an Album After He Dies
Oct. 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A little thing like his own death won't stop Ed Sheeran from making music. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the 34-year-old, whose album Play dropped on September 12, revealed a rather eerie plan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
About The Album
The Shape of You singer explained he has decided to release an album upon his death. If she outlives him, he said, his wife, Cherry Seaborn, mom to his two kids, will be in charge.
He even has a title for the posthumous work, Eject.
"Eject is the album in the will," he said. "It's actually in my will and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it. It's fully in [the will] if I were gone tomorrow."
Ed's Plans For His Wife's Involvement
The English star shared the songs on the album would span his career from age 18 until whenever he passes away, and that he will talk with his wife in the years to come about what music to include.
"Lots of people won't like that of me," Sheeran shared, "but there will be lots of my fans that would find that super interesting."