EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Plastic Surgery Bombshell – 'Friends' Icon Finally Reveals Age-Defying Beauty Secrets After Years of Denying Cosmetic Procedures
Oct. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
During a recent interview with Glamour magazine to promote the upcoming fourth season of her hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, 56-year-old Jennifer Aniston offered some insight into her ageless appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity," the Friends alum told the mag before getting into the nitty-gritty: "I'm not going to say I don't get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I'm maintained. I'm not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over."
Jennifer's Beauty Truth
It wasn't the first time the actress has opened up about her extensive wellness regime, which also entails five-day-a-week workouts, a strict diet, peptide injections and such exotic treatments as salmon-sperm facials.
For the Emmy winner, looking good is a full-time job.
"Her whole life revolves around it," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Some might call it obsession, but working out, eating right and practicing her wellness rituals make up her daily regimen."
Spa treatments, exercise and healthy eating are only half the story. "Jen admits to some of the less invasive cosmetic procedures like lasers – she clearly doesn't want people to think she's following the Hollywood surgery trend," said the source.
"But word is she gets a lot more done than she's willing to admit."
It's important to Aniston she maintains the effortlessly cool, girl-next-door vibe she solidified in the mid-90s and early 2000s.
"She's good at promoting herself as a natural beauty who doesn't need a lot of makeup or surgery to look good."
There is one nip/tuck that the New York native is willing to cop to.
In 2007, Aniston admitted she'd undergone rhinoplasty but insisted the nose job was simply to repair a deviated septum.
The source said it's an open secret Aniston went under the knife for cosmetic reasons.
"There's a lot of eye-rolling when Jen says she got a nose job to fix a deviated septum," added the source. "It may have corrected a breathing problem, but her nose looks a lot slimmer, too."
She has also been vocal about not being a fan of widely used injectables such as Botox.
"People think that I do a lot of [Botox] injections, but I don't," she told Yahoo Beauty in 2015. "I'm not saying that I haven't tried it, but I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me."
Her Friends costar Courteney Cox can offer a cautionary tale, once saying of fillers: "You don't realize that you look a little off."
More Speculation About Procedures
Yet speculation peaked in March 2024, when she and celeb bestie Sandra Bullock were spotted leaving a luxury plastic surgery retreat in Connecticut, prompting more rumors Aniston's natural good looks are surgically enhanced.
The fancy spa offers upper and lower face and neck lifts, as well as fillers and fat injections.
She'll never tell. While the Lolavie haircare founder is happy to share parts of her wellness journey and plug products she believes in – like the Pvolve fitness brand she partnered with in 2023 – "that's as far as she goes," said the source.
"Anything else she does, she keeps close to the chest. Her feeling is, it's nobody's business."
Jennifer's Into Wellness Routines
Still, she admitted her life revolves around wellness rituals. In 2023, she told the Wall Street Journal she'd tried a salmon-sperm facial and that she believes peptide injections are "the future" of anti-aging.
And in January, she told Today she works out four to five days a week and eats a "boring" diet that emphasizes protein, veggies, salads and "tons" of water. She does allow for a weekly cheat day for Mexican or pizza.
During an August interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston said she and noted wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow often share their secrets with one another.
"We're always swapping advice – 'What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'"
Jen's New Man By Her Side
With a new man at her side – she's been linked to hunky author and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis since July – she's in total high-maintenance mode.
"She's up on all the new and improved innovations," said the source. "Jen is extremely health-conscious," added the source, "and she's committed to looking and feeling her best."