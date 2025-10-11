EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Plastic Surgery Bombshell – 'Friends' Icon Finally Reveals Age-Defying Beauty Secrets After Years of Denying Cosmetic Procedures

It wasn't the first time the actress has opened up about her extensive wellness regime, which also entails five-day-a-week workouts, a strict diet, peptide injections and such exotic treatments as salmon-sperm facials.

For the Emmy winner, looking good is a full-time job.

"Her whole life revolves around it," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Some might call it obsession, but working out, eating right and practicing her wellness rituals make up her daily regimen."

Spa treatments, exercise and healthy eating are only half the story. "Jen admits to some of the less invasive cosmetic procedures like lasers – she clearly doesn't want people to think she's following the Hollywood surgery trend," said the source.

"But word is she gets a lot more done than she's willing to admit."

It's important to Aniston she maintains the effortlessly cool, girl-next-door vibe she solidified in the mid-90s and early 2000s.

"She's good at promoting herself as a natural beauty who doesn't need a lot of makeup or surgery to look good."