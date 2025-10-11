Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Plastic Surgery Bombshell – 'Friends' Icon Finally Reveals Age-Defying Beauty Secrets After Years of Denying Cosmetic Procedures

Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston has revealed plastic surgery secrets after years of denial, sharing her age-defying beauty rituals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

During a recent interview with Glamour magazine to promote the upcoming fourth season of her hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, 56-year-old Jennifer Aniston offered some insight into her ageless appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity," the Friends alum told the mag before getting into the nitty-gritty: "I'm not going to say I don't get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I'm maintained. I'm not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer's Beauty Truth

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
The 'Wall Street Journal' reported Jennifer Aniston tried a salmon-sperm facial and peptide injections.
Source: MEGA

The 'Wall Street Journal' reported Jennifer Aniston tried a salmon-sperm facial and peptide injections.

Article continues below advertisement

It wasn't the first time the actress has opened up about her extensive wellness regime, which also entails five-day-a-week workouts, a strict diet, peptide injections and such exotic treatments as salmon-sperm facials.

For the Emmy winner, looking good is a full-time job.

"Her whole life revolves around it," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Some might call it obsession, but working out, eating right and practicing her wellness rituals make up her daily regimen."

Spa treatments, exercise and healthy eating are only half the story. "Jen admits to some of the less invasive cosmetic procedures like lasers – she clearly doesn't want people to think she's following the Hollywood surgery trend," said the source.

"But word is she gets a lot more done than she's willing to admit."

It's important to Aniston she maintains the effortlessly cool, girl-next-door vibe she solidified in the mid-90s and early 2000s.

"She's good at promoting herself as a natural beauty who doesn't need a lot of makeup or surgery to look good."

Article continues below advertisement
Sandra Bullock was seen with Jennifer Aniston leaving a luxury plastic surgery retreat in Connecticut.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock was seen with Jennifer Aniston leaving a luxury plastic surgery retreat in Connecticut.

Article continues below advertisement

There is one nip/tuck that the New York native is willing to cop to.

In 2007, Aniston admitted she'd undergone rhinoplasty but insisted the nose job was simply to repair a deviated septum.

The source said it's an open secret Aniston went under the knife for cosmetic reasons.

"There's a lot of eye-rolling when Jen says she got a nose job to fix a deviated septum," added the source. "It may have corrected a breathing problem, but her nose looks a lot slimmer, too."

She has also been vocal about not being a fan of widely used injectables such as Botox.

"People think that I do a lot of [Botox] injections, but I don't," she told Yahoo Beauty in 2015. "I'm not saying that I haven't tried it, but I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me."

Her Friends costar Courteney Cox can offer a cautionary tale, once saying of fillers: "You don't realize that you look a little off."

Article continues below advertisement

More Speculation About Procedures

Article continues below advertisement
'Friends' star Courteney Cox once admitted fillers left her looking noticeably off.
Source: MEGA

'Friends' star Courteney Cox once admitted fillers left her looking noticeably off.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet speculation peaked in March 2024, when she and celeb bestie Sandra Bullock were spotted leaving a luxury plastic surgery retreat in Connecticut, prompting more rumors Aniston's natural good looks are surgically enhanced.

The fancy spa offers upper and lower face and neck lifts, as well as fillers and fat injections.

She'll never tell. While the Lolavie haircare founder is happy to share parts of her wellness journey and plug products she believes in – like the Pvolve fitness brand she partnered with in 2023 – "that's as far as she goes," said the source.

"Anything else she does, she keeps close to the chest. Her feeling is, it's nobody's business."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer's Into Wellness Routines

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston reveals plastic surgery secrets after years denial
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow regularly exchanges wellness advice with Jennifer Aniston, according to the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, she admitted her life revolves around wellness rituals. In 2023, she told the Wall Street Journal she'd tried a salmon-sperm facial and that she believes peptide injections are "the future" of anti-aging.

And in January, she told Today she works out four to five days a week and eats a "boring" diet that emphasizes protein, veggies, salads and "tons" of water. She does allow for a weekly cheat day for Mexican or pizza.

During an August interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston said she and noted wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow often share their secrets with one another.

"We're always swapping advice – 'What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Ben Affleck, John Miller and Jennifer Garner

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's 'Heartbreaking' Reaction to Jennifer Garner's Upcoming Wedding Revealed

Split photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Latest Blake Lively 'Attack' is Branded the 'Most Brutal Yet'

Article continues below advertisement

Jen's New Man By Her Side

Article continues below advertisement
Jim Curtis has been romantically linked to Jennifer Aniston since July.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jim Curtis has been romantically linked to Jennifer Aniston since July.

With a new man at her side – she's been linked to hunky author and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis since July – she's in total high-maintenance mode.

"She's up on all the new and improved innovations," said the source. "Jen is extremely health-conscious," added the source, "and she's committed to looking and feeling her best."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.