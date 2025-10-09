Inside Low-Level New Jersey Prison Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants to Serve Four-Year Sentence... as Facility Branded 'Pretty Laidback'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs may have been slapped with a four-year sentence for his vile crimes, but the disgraced rapper still wants to serve his time at FCI Fort Dix, a low-level prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The New Jersey facility has been described as "pretty laidback" and as "wide-open," so it should come as no surprise it's Combs' preference.
All About FCI Fort Dix
According to its official website, FCI Fort Dix is the largest single federal prison in America, with just over 4,100 total male inmates. It is also just a short ride from New York City, where Combs was born and where he is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
According to Christopher Zoukis, the consulting division director of the law practice Elizabeth Franklin-Best PC, FCI Fort Dix is "pretty laidback," as they include dorm-style settings and communal bathrooms.
However, the prison does an "intensive" 9- to 12-month treatment program for prisoners with substance abuse problems. According to Zoukis, graduates of the program can get their sentences reduced by up to a year.
"RDAP is great because if you qualify for the time off your sentence, then it can be a massive sentence reduction,” he explained.
Food Options Combs Would Have At FCI Fort Dix
Combs recently informed Judge Arun Subramanian he believes the facility would work for him as it is better suited to dealing with drug issues.
"In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for (Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," Teny Geragos, one of the music mogul's lawyers, wrote in a filing to the judge on October 6.
Besides the "laidback" environment and its substance abuse treatment programs, FCI Fort Dix also offers an extensive menu for its inmates. The menu features everything from "pastries and wraps" to a lengthy list of proteins.
"Health foods and nuts" as well as candy and "soups and rice" make an appearance on the menu. For just under $5, Combs would be able to eat octopus and salmon... or cheese rice and penne pasta.
A 'Laidback' Environment
If Combs didn't have much of an appetite, he could purchase dental care and hair products, including dandruff shampoo, for under $2. A wide array of body care products is also available, like after-shave lotions and deodorant.
In 2017, filmmaker Seth Ferranti recalled his experience at the low-level prison. Ferrani spent over 20 years in prison on drug charges.
“When I first transferred to the low-security facility myself, in 1999, I found it wide-open for a prison, more like a little town of its own," he previously wrote for Vice. "Coming down from higher-security facilities, I spent the bulk of my 21-year sentence in, I was surprised at the laid-back attitudes of both the staff and inmates, who seemed to operate on a different wavelength from the more ferocious federal pens."
Famous Faces At FCI Fort Dix
He added: “Don’t get it twisted, though, this is still prison, and at the end of the day, prison sucks, no matter where you're at."
If Combs does indeed get his wish of serving out his sentence at the New Jersey prison, he would be added to the long list of famous names who have walked the halls there, including Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice.
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick also served his time there, as did "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli.
On October 3, Combs learned his fate following his prostitution convictions. Once he handed down his sentence, Judge Subramanian spoke directly to Combs.
"This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct," he said. "You abused the power and control with women you professed to love. You abused them physically, emotionally, and psychologically."
The judge added: "You had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught. You paid for and organized these acts. You were no John. You were responsible for that, even if your currency was sexual desires and not money."