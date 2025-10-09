Inside Low-Level New Jersey Prison Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants to Serve Four-Year Sentence... as Facility Branded 'Pretty Laidback'

According to its official website, FCI Fort Dix is the largest single federal prison in America, with just over 4,100 total male inmates. It is also just a short ride from New York City, where Combs was born and where he is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to Christopher Zoukis, the consulting division director of the law practice Elizabeth Franklin-Best PC, FCI Fort Dix is "pretty laidback," as they include dorm-style settings and communal bathrooms.

However, the prison does an "intensive" 9- to 12-month treatment program for prisoners with substance abuse problems. According to Zoukis, graduates of the program can get their sentences reduced by up to a year.

"RDAP is great because if you qualify for the time off your sentence, then it can be a massive sentence reduction,” he explained.