EXCLUSIVE: 'Where Are the A-Listers?!' How Meghan Markle's Starry Ex-Pals Have 'Totally Deserted Her'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been left humiliated after a string of former A-list friends have distanced themselves from her – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess fears her upcoming Netflix projects could flop without celebrity backing.
The 44-year-old former actress and Duchess of Sussex recently released the second season of her lifestyle and cooking show, with just one high-profile guest – model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen – teased in some trailers.
Mariah Carey Snub Deepens Hollywood Rift
Viewers expecting a line-up filled with Hollywood heavyweights were quick to express disappointment online.
A Hollywood insider said the lack of famous faces has left Markle "devastated and embarrassed."
The source said: "She imagined this latest show would be a star-studded showcase – with big names like Oprah, Michelle Obama, or even the Kardashians dropping by. Instead, she's struggling to get anyone to say yes. It's been a real wake-up call about where she stands in Hollywood now."
The setback comes after pop legend Mariah Carey snubbed Markle, claiming the only member of the royal family she had ever met was Sarah Ferguson, despite appearing on the duchess' podcast.
Mariah's comments came as she prepared to perform at King Charles' Sandringham Estate – an event Markle, who has not returned to the UK in three years, was notably absent from.
From Hollywood Darling to Risky Association
Insiders say Markle has been "working overtime" to try and revive her showbiz connections and prove to Netflix she can still attract top-tier talent.
"She's been reaching out to everyone – former colleagues, agents, even stylists – trying to get introductions or confirmations," another source said.
"But people are hesitant. Hollywood loves power and momentum, and right now Meghan doesn't have either. A-listers don't want to be part of something that might not land well."
When Markle and her husband Prince Harry, 41, relocated to California in 2020, they were quickly embraced by Hollywood's elite.
The couple mingled with Oprah Winfrey, the Obamas, Ellen DeGeneres and Gwyneth Paltrow and counted Beyoncé among their public supporters.
But after the backlash to their Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries and ongoing tensions with the royal family, the invitations appear to have dried up.
A Struggle to Book Big Names
A publicist source said: "When they first arrived, Meghan and Harry were the hottest tickets in town – everyone wanted to be seen with them. But the mood shifted. The endless drama, the interviews, the royal rifts – people got tired. Now, if you're an A-lister, being associated with them feels risky. It's not good PR."
The duchess' new show, which mixes cooking, lifestyle, and conversation, was meant to showcase her "authentic Hollywood friendships." Instead, her most prominent guest was Teigen – who herself has faced years of public backlash for past social media controversies.
"Chrissy was an easy yes because she's rebuilding her own image," an insider said. "But for Meghan, that choice just highlights how few big names are willing to come on board. It's a comedown from the days when she could call up Serena Williams or Michelle Obama."
The Shine Wears Off
Sources also claim Markle's team at her talent agency, WME, has exhausted their contacts trying to secure appearances from stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Eva Longoria and Gwyneth Paltrow – without success.
"They're trying every angle, but the truth is people are saying no – or just not replying," one insider said. "It's been humbling for her."
Markle's inner circle blames her distance from Los Angeles – and her reputation for controversy – for the decline in support.
"They like to say it's because they live quietly in Montecito," a source added. "But everyone in Hollywood knows that's not the real reason. The truth is, the shine's worn off. No one wants to get caught up in Meghan's dramas anymore."