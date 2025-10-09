EXCLUSIVE: 'Where Are the A-Listers?!' How Meghan Markle's Starry Ex-Pals Have 'Totally Deserted Her'

Insiders say Markle has been "working overtime" to try and revive her showbiz connections and prove to Netflix she can still attract top-tier talent.

"She's been reaching out to everyone – former colleagues, agents, even stylists – trying to get introductions or confirmations," another source said.

"But people are hesitant. Hollywood loves power and momentum, and right now Meghan doesn't have either. A-listers don't want to be part of something that might not land well."

When Markle and her husband Prince Harry, 41, relocated to California in 2020, they were quickly embraced by Hollywood's elite.

The couple mingled with Oprah Winfrey, the Obamas, Ellen DeGeneres and Gwyneth Paltrow and counted Beyoncé among their public supporters.

But after the backlash to their Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries and ongoing tensions with the royal family, the invitations appear to have dried up.