The Shocking Reason Timothée Chalamet Was 'On the Brink of Calling It Quits' With Kylie Jenner Revealed After the Couple Was Spotted Together for the First Time in Months
Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner finally proved the breakup rumors wrong after attending a major sporting event in New York City. Still, the actor was reportedly on the verge of dumping his girlfriend after not being spotted together in public in more than two months, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo showed no PDA as they watched the New York Yankees lose the American League Divisional Series to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, October 8.
Sitting front row at Yankee Stadium, Jenner, 28, looked terribly bored while Chalamet, 29, was hyped up about the on-field action.
'Brink of Calling It Quits'
Jenner played the part of a supportive girlfriend by wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt with the title of her boyfriend's new movie, Marty Supreme, across the front. However, she kept the hood up over her head and hardly cracked a smile during the baseball date night. She sat expressionless in her seat while the Dune star was standing up and animated.
One reason for her sullen mood could be that her boyfriend was considering ending their three-year romance.
"Timothée was on the brink of calling it quits with Kylie," an insider told the Daily Mail, as the actor has little interest in getting married and having children at the moment.
"His career is skyrocketing and the last thing he wants right now is to be a father," the source dished.
Jenner's Marriage Dreams
Jenner shares two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3.
However, she's interested in having more kids if Chalamet is finally ready to settle down.
The insider spilled that the cosmetics queen wants to "be married and have a family" with Chalamet, but is getting tired of waiting for the ultimate commitment from the Oscar nominee, who squeezes in time with Jenner between his nonstop filming schedule.
"Marriage and children have been discussed, and they aren't on the same page on timing because he is actively pursuing his career," a second source told the outlet.
"He still wants to build the foundation of his career before he settles down, but Kylie is ready to lock down. She already has her career, all the money in the world, kids. She now wants to be married and have a family with Timothée."
Highly Ambitious
Chalamet gave Jenner a significant hint that his career was his top priority when he accepted his first Screen Actors Guild award in March for Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown.
Not only did the New York native stress in his speech how he dedicated five years to bringing his portrayal of Bob Dylan to life, Chalamet bragged that he intended to be one of the greatest actors of all time.
"I can't downplay the significance of this award cause it means the most to me. And I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is, I'm really in pursuit of greatness," the Wonka star declared.
"I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats, I'm inspired by the greats here tonight," Chalamet added while saying his role models included such acting legends as Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis.
Big Step
Chalamet took a big step in his romance with Jenner by walking a red carpet with her for the first time at the David di Donatello Awards in May.
The Sprinter beverage entrepreneur looked thrilled beyond belief as the pair cuddled and showed off PDA in their first official appearance as a couple.
Jenner joined Chalamet at several 2025 awards season telecasts, including the Golden Globes and Oscars. But she entered through the side doors and joined her boyfriend at their seats in the audience after he was finished walking the red carpets.
The duo has made it a habit of hitting up sporting events, including PDA-packed appearances court side at NBA games.