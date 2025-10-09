The Shocking Reason Timothée Chalamet Was 'On the Brink of Calling It Quits' With Kylie Jenner Revealed After the Couple Was Spotted Together for the First Time in Months

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner finally proved the breakup rumors wrong after attending a major sporting event in New York City. Still, the actor was reportedly on the verge of dumping his girlfriend after not being spotted together in public in more than two months, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The duo showed no PDA as they watched the New York Yankees lose the American League Divisional Series to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, October 8.

Sitting front row at Yankee Stadium, Jenner, 28, looked terribly bored while Chalamet, 29, was hyped up about the on-field action.