Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Public Appearance for First Time in Months and Shut Down Split Rumors... As Reality Star 'Desperate for Wedding Ring'

The tipster shared: "They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie – especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks.

"She's very affected by social media rumors, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they're at and how things will work when he's back in the States."

According to the source, Jenner was careful not to push Chalamet too far on proposing but wanted the actor to move in, adding, "He's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal."