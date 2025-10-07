Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Public Appearance for First Time in Months and Shut Down Split Rumors... As Reality Star 'Desperate for Wedding Ring'

Split photo of Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has been spotted with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet for the first time in months.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out together for the first time in months after rumors swirled claiming they secretly split as the reality star wanted to settle down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jenner, 28, joined Chalamet, 29, at the New York Film Festival premiere of his new sports drama flick, Marty Supreme, on Monday, October 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner and Chalamet's New York Film Festival Reunion

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: @TheNYFF/X

The pair were spotted in a photo taken backstage at the New York Film Festival.

The New York Film Festival's X account shared a grainy snap of the Dune star backstage, captioned, "Dancing into Day 12 of the festival like," in which Jenner could be spotted in the background, seemingly amused with her beau.

Chalamet donned a casual cool look complete with a black leather jacket, hoodie, and baseball cap.

Jenner also appeared to be dressed down in the photo, wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, and sandals. She held a jacket across her chest while the movie star clutched a drink.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Jenner left Paris Fashion Week to fly to the Big Apple to attend the 'Marty Supreme' premiere with Chalamet.

Jenner being spotted in the background of the photo was a pleasant surprise for fans, as the billionaire cosmetics mogul had been spotted at Paris Fashion Week events, including earlier the same day.

It appeared the mother-of-two immediately left France to attend her boyfriend's premiere in the Big Apple, a move which put whispers about the state of their relationship to bed.

Rumors about Jenner and Chalamet secretly breaking up were sparked after fans noticed the pair had not been seen together in public since mid-August, when they were spotted grabbing coffee while the Oscar nominee was filming in Hungary.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner and Chalamet Spark Breakup Rumors

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

A source dismissed breakup rumors and blamed time apart on conflicting schedules.

While fans worried about the relationship, a source reportedly dismissed concerns and blamed the suspected separation on conflicting schedules.

The insider said: "Timothée's been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie's … a mom, and she works as well. They're making it work, though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine."

Meanwhile, a separate insider claimed that after more than two years of dating, the TV star wanted to take the next step in their relationship.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas

EXCLUSIVE: Why Residents Are Up in Arms About Tom Cruise's Plans for English Country Mansion With Ana de Armas

Composite photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards Testifies Ex Aaron Phypers 'Smashed Me on the Top of My Head' While Screaming 'Give Me Your F------ Phone' in Violent Fight as She Begs Judge for Permanent Restraining Order

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Jenner wanted Chalamet to move in and settle down.

The tipster shared: "They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie – especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks.

"She's very affected by social media rumors, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they're at and how things will work when he's back in the States."

According to the source, Jenner was careful not to push Chalamet too far on proposing but wanted the actor to move in, adding, "He's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.