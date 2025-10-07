Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Public Appearance for First Time in Months and Shut Down Split Rumors... As Reality Star 'Desperate for Wedding Ring'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out together for the first time in months after rumors swirled claiming they secretly split as the reality star wanted to settle down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jenner, 28, joined Chalamet, 29, at the New York Film Festival premiere of his new sports drama flick, Marty Supreme, on Monday, October 6.
Jenner and Chalamet's New York Film Festival Reunion
The New York Film Festival's X account shared a grainy snap of the Dune star backstage, captioned, "Dancing into Day 12 of the festival like," in which Jenner could be spotted in the background, seemingly amused with her beau.
Chalamet donned a casual cool look complete with a black leather jacket, hoodie, and baseball cap.
Jenner also appeared to be dressed down in the photo, wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, and sandals. She held a jacket across her chest while the movie star clutched a drink.
Jenner being spotted in the background of the photo was a pleasant surprise for fans, as the billionaire cosmetics mogul had been spotted at Paris Fashion Week events, including earlier the same day.
It appeared the mother-of-two immediately left France to attend her boyfriend's premiere in the Big Apple, a move which put whispers about the state of their relationship to bed.
Rumors about Jenner and Chalamet secretly breaking up were sparked after fans noticed the pair had not been seen together in public since mid-August, when they were spotted grabbing coffee while the Oscar nominee was filming in Hungary.
Jenner and Chalamet Spark Breakup Rumors
While fans worried about the relationship, a source reportedly dismissed concerns and blamed the suspected separation on conflicting schedules.
The insider said: "Timothée's been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie's … a mom, and she works as well. They're making it work, though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine."
Meanwhile, a separate insider claimed that after more than two years of dating, the TV star wanted to take the next step in their relationship.
The tipster shared: "They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie – especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks.
"She's very affected by social media rumors, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they're at and how things will work when he's back in the States."
According to the source, Jenner was careful not to push Chalamet too far on proposing but wanted the actor to move in, adding, "He's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal."