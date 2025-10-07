EXCLUSIVE: Why Residents Are Up in Arms About Tom Cruise's Plans for English Country Mansion With Ana de Armas

Cruise, 63, is scouting properties near Charlbury, Oxfordshire, an area that has become a magnet for global billionaires and Hollywood stars. The Mission: Impossible actor has been renting a modernist home in the valley and is now looking to settle permanently with de Armas, 37, with whom he has been linked in recent months.

Tom Cruise 's plans to buy a sprawling country estate in Britain's posh Cotswolds with actor Ana de Armas have left some locals less than thrilled – with residents accusing wealthy American celebrities of "turning quiet villages into luxury fortresses," RadarOnline.com can reveal

One American resident of the area he wants to move to fumed the growing influx of famous Americans was changing village life.

She said: "Every year there's another celebrity moving in, another massive building site, and a few more helicopters overhead. It's starting to feel less like the Cotswolds and more like Beverly Hills in the rain."

Locals say Cruise's impending arrival in the countryside would add to tensions already simmering over noise, construction, and sky-high property prices.

"People used to get along well here," said one local. "But there are lawsuits between landowners now over trees and boundaries. A kind of civil war has started among the super-rich here."