Denise Richards Testifies Ex Aaron Phypers 'Smashed Me on the Top of My Head' While Screaming 'Give Me Your F------ Phone' in Violent Fight as She Begs Judge for Permanent Restraining Order

While giving her testimony, the Wild Things star was asked about a surgery in May she underwent to fix damage to her implants. She also received a tummy tuck, and Phypers helped her recover.

She claimed he was with her "the night [she] was released from the surgeon and helped her over the next few days to use the bathroom and other things."

When asked by Phypers’ lawyer if she was feeling pain from the surgery, she claimed, "I didn’t feel pain from my drain site prior to him hitting me and jamming me into the toilet paper holder."

In her restraining order petition, Richards mentioned the incident, alleging Phypers went through her laptop while she slept at the hotel May 21.

While using the toilet she claimed he “smashed me on the top of my head with the palm of his hand while screaming at me repeatedly, ‘Give me your f——— phone.’”

“I was disoriented from the surgery and was fearful he may seriously injure me, especially since I was recovering from a complex surgery, so I gave him my phone,” she claimed.