Denise Richards

Denise Richards Testifies Ex Aaron Phypers 'Smashed Me on the Top of My Head' While Screaming 'Give Me Your F------ Phone' in Violent Fight as She Begs Judge for Permanent Restraining Order

Composite photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards testified her ex Aaron Phypers 'smashed' her on the top of her head while seeking a permanent restraining order.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards took the stand at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Downtown Los Angeles for the second day in a row in an attempt to get her temporary restraining order against Aaron Phypers turned into a permanent one, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A permanent order would require her ex to stay 100 yards away from her for the next five years.

Denise Richards Was 'Fearful' Aaron Phypers 'May Seriously Injure Me'

Composite photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: Bravo

Denise Richards alleged Aaron Phypers hit her and jammed her 'into the toilet paper holder.'

While giving her testimony, the Wild Things star was asked about a surgery in May she underwent to fix damage to her implants. She also received a tummy tuck, and Phypers helped her recover.

She claimed he was with her "the night [she] was released from the surgeon and helped her over the next few days to use the bathroom and other things."

When asked by Phypers’ lawyer if she was feeling pain from the surgery, she claimed, "I didn’t feel pain from my drain site prior to him hitting me and jamming me into the toilet paper holder."

In her restraining order petition, Richards mentioned the incident, alleging Phypers went through her laptop while she slept at the hotel May 21.

While using the toilet she claimed he “smashed me on the top of my head with the palm of his hand while screaming at me repeatedly, ‘Give me your f——— phone.’”

“I was disoriented from the surgery and was fearful he may seriously injure me, especially since I was recovering from a complex surgery, so I gave him my phone,” she claimed.

Denise Richards Detailed Another Alleged Abuse Incident

Photos of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards detailed alleged abuse from Aaron Phypers while testifying in court on October 7.

In addition to the hotel incident, Richards also discussed three other times she claimed Phypers’ abuse caused her harm.

In April, on a trip back from Chicago, she claimed Phypers was “squeezing [my] head so hard, my back was on the floor of our hotel room.”

She claimed he was slamming her head into the floor and it “felt like he was crushing my skull.”

During a cross-examination on her claims, Phypers’ lawyer asked her if she called the police after he allegedly hit her eye during one incident. She stated she did not.

When asked if a doctor had examined her to determine if she had a concussion after she was allegedly assaulted by Phypers, Richards insisted she did not go to the doctor as Phypers did not want her to.

Denise Richards Claims Aaron Phypers Said She Would 'Disappear' If She Called 911

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards said Aaron Phypers called her a 'lying b----.'

There was still another incident Richards detailed on July 4 when she said Phypers was at her townhouse and became “very angry” at her. “I had just recovered from a full facelift and I still had stitches behind my ears, and I felt extremely vulnerable,” she claimed. “He would get as close as a couple of inches from my face.”

During this altercation, she claimed Phypers called her a “cheating w——“ and a “lying b——.”

“Emotionally, it was hard for me to understand,” Richards testified.“Especially with having what he has done for a living, working in the wellness space, that he would know how much that this would affect me emotionally too. And it just made me feel vulnerable, it made me feel scared, it made me feel sad. It made me feel intimidated by him. He’s very big.”

After he left and went to another home they used to share, she claimed he returned the next day with his father, threatening to release explicit photos of her. She also claimed he took the back of his hand and hit her on the back of her left ear before leaving that day.

“I still had stitches on one side of the ear … which caused some bleeding and so much pain because I had incisions on both sides,” she claimed.

She claimed he told her if she were to call 911 she would “disappear.”

Denise Richards Was Questioned About Attempts She Made to Contact Aaron Phypers

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers has denied abusing Denise Richards.

Aside from abuse, Richards was questioned about attempts she made to contact Phypers, something they asked if she understood he was not allowed to do.

“I understand he’s supposed to stay 300 ft away from me,” she claimed, adding she had sent him a text message when her dad was next to her which allowed her to feel safe.

Phypers has continually denied abusing Richards, telling a media outlet: “These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue.

"I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims."

