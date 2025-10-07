Rosie O'Donnell V Elisabeth Hasselbeck! Leftie Comic Trashes Former 'The View' Co-host, Claims Fiery On-Air Battle Was a 'Setup' — 'I Bent Over Backwards for This Woman'

The comedian made her remarks trashing Hasselbeck, 48, during a Sunday, October 5, appearance on the Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel podcast, while on her first visit to Australia.

"I can not believe that this woman, after all I did for her, because when I took that job, I made one commitment to myself, that I was not going to be her enemy, that I was going to meet her as a person," liberal O'Donnell said about making sure to put aside any political differences with conservative Hasselbeck.

The Sleepless in Seattle star joined the show as moderator in June 2006, while Hasselbeck came aboard in November 2003.

"She came to my house, she was in my pool, she brought her little kid, I took her kid to Sesame Street Live, I took her to her first Broadway opening," O'Donnell explained about how she tried to get along with the Rhode Island native.