EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Sánchez's 'Dramatic' Before and After 'Plastic Surgery' Revealed — With Top Surgeon Expert Insisting 'Her Nose Looks More Defined, Lips Look Fuller and Eyes Appear More Open'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Lauren Sanchez is once again facing growing rumors that she went under the knife for a little more than a simple nip/tuck, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former news anchor was accused of having plastic surgery before her big wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Sanchez turned heads when she and her new husband showed up for Paris Fashion Week. The couple, who wed in June, wore matching looks as they strolled through the city.
However, it wasn't their clothes that caught the most attention.
"Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, attend the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. The new wife of the billionaire debuted a new look during the show," one person shared via X, while making sure to note, "She has never confirmed or denied plastic surgery rumors about her changing appearance."
In the comments section, critics said no confirmation from her was needed.
"She looks like parts are about to start falling off," one person slammed. "If she comes out with a bunch of Band-Aids on, we know what’s going on."
Another posted: "The great thing about plastic surgery is that you never really have to wonder if someone has had work done; it’s apparent."
"She looks like she came out of a vending machine," a third quipped, as a fourth blasted: "Bezos is married to Mick Jagger?"
Hints and Clues to Sanchez's 'Surgery' Revealed?
Although he hasn't specifically treated her, Dr. Joel Kopelman, Facial Plastic Surgeon at Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery, told RadarOnline.com there are multiple clues to suggest both surgical and non-surgical interventions.
"I see signs of a facelift or mid-face lift to keep her jawline and cheeks so tight, eyelid surgery to open and smooth the eyes, and a rhinoplasty that has refined her nasal bridge and tip," he rattled off. "I also suspect filler or fat transfer to the cheeks, under the eyes, and lips, along with Botox and resurfacing treatments to maintain her skin’s smooth texture."
Kopleman said recent photos of the 55-year-old reveal unnatural changes.
"At her age, most people show some softening of the jawline and sagging in the midface, yet hers appears unusually lifted. Her nose looks more defined than in earlier images, her eyes more open and refreshed, and her lips noticeably fuller with sharper contour," Dr. Kopelman explained.
How Much Could Sanchez Have Spent On Transformation?
Kopleman said plastic surgery of this level could easily cost six figures.
He said: "I would estimate well over $100,000 invested to achieve and maintain this level of transformation."
As for the results, Kopleman had a mixed reaction: "On one hand, she has achieved a very sculpted, youthful look with minimal sagging, and her features are in proportion.
"On the other, in some images her face looks a bit tight or overfilled, which can create a slightly frozen or less natural expression. Still, the overall transformation is cohesive and clearly the work of someone who had access to elite care."
Sanchez's 'Something New'
Many critics were convinced her "something new" at her wedding to Bezos was her face – even if she has never publicly confessed to a makeover.
Before she met the Amazon CEO, Sánchez admitted to a breast augmentation and dealt with a few other rumors regarding her appearance after the birth of her second child.
However, the noticeable differences regarding Sánchez's appearance made headlines when news about her romance with the Amazon CEO broke in early 2019.