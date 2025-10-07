Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Lauren Sanchez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Sánchez's 'Dramatic' Before and After 'Plastic Surgery' Revealed — With Top Surgeon Expert Insisting 'Her Nose Looks More Defined, Lips Look Fuller and Eyes Appear More Open'

lauren sanchez
Source: mega

Lauren Sanchez faces new questions about her face.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lauren Sanchez is once again facing growing rumors that she went under the knife for a little more than a simple nip/tuck, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former news anchor was accused of having plastic surgery before her big wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
lauren sanchez, jeff bezos
Source: mega

The former news anchor married Jeff Bezos earlier this year.

Sanchez turned heads when she and her new husband showed up for Paris Fashion Week. The couple, who wed in June, wore matching looks as they strolled through the city.

However, it wasn't their clothes that caught the most attention.

"Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, attend the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. The new wife of the billionaire debuted a new look during the show," one person shared via X, while making sure to note, "She has never confirmed or denied plastic surgery rumors about her changing appearance."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OliLondonTV/x

In the comments section, critics said no confirmation from her was needed.

"She looks like parts are about to start falling off," one person slammed. "If she comes out with a bunch of Band-Aids on, we know what’s going on."

Another posted: "The great thing about plastic surgery is that you never really have to wonder if someone has had work done; it’s apparent."

"She looks like she came out of a vending machine," a third quipped, as a fourth blasted: "Bezos is married to Mick Jagger?"

Article continues below advertisement

Hints and Clues to Sanchez's 'Surgery' Revealed?

lauren sanchez jeff bezos
Source: mega

Critics speculated then that she had surgery.

Although he hasn't specifically treated her, Dr. Joel Kopelman, Facial Plastic Surgeon at Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery, told RadarOnline.com there are multiple clues to suggest both surgical and non-surgical interventions.

"I see signs of a facelift or mid-face lift to keep her jawline and cheeks so tight, eyelid surgery to open and smooth the eyes, and a rhinoplasty that has refined her nasal bridge and tip," he rattled off. "I also suspect filler or fat transfer to the cheeks, under the eyes, and lips, along with Botox and resurfacing treatments to maintain her skin’s smooth texture."

Kopleman said recent photos of the 55-year-old reveal unnatural changes.

"At her age, most people show some softening of the jawline and sagging in the midface, yet hers appears unusually lifted. Her nose looks more defined than in earlier images, her eyes more open and refreshed, and her lips noticeably fuller with sharper contour," Dr. Kopelman explained.

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Could Sanchez Have Spent On Transformation?

lauren sanchez
Source: mega

One expert thinks she could have spent over $100,000 on her new look.

Kopleman said plastic surgery of this level could easily cost six figures.

He said: "I would estimate well over $100,000 invested to achieve and maintain this level of transformation."

As for the results, Kopleman had a mixed reaction: "On one hand, she has achieved a very sculpted, youthful look with minimal sagging, and her features are in proportion.

"On the other, in some images her face looks a bit tight or overfilled, which can create a slightly frozen or less natural expression. Still, the overall transformation is cohesive and clearly the work of someone who had access to elite care."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Now Totally Carrying Harry' After His Netflix Shows Flopped

Photo of Kate Gosselin

EXCLUSIVE: 'Monster' Mom's Comeback? Kate Gosselin’s Shocking Demands For Her Return to Reality TV Revealed... And It Includes 'An Astronomical Amount of Money'

Sanchez's 'Something New'

lauren sanchez
Source: mega

She has admitted to breast augmentation surgery.

Many critics were convinced her "something new" at her wedding to Bezos was her face – even if she has never publicly confessed to a makeover.

Before she met the Amazon CEO, Sánchez admitted to a breast augmentation and dealt with a few other rumors regarding her appearance after the birth of her second child.

However, the noticeable differences regarding Sánchez's appearance made headlines when news about her romance with the Amazon CEO broke in early 2019.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.