Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reveals The Truth Behind Her Raunchy New Song About Travis Kelce's Manhood Claiming It Started 'From A Very Innocent Place'

picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has opened up about her raunchy track dedicated to Travis Kelce's manhood for the first time.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift has broken silence regarding her new track about Travis Kelce’s manhood by admitting it started "from a very innocent place."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 35, conceded she got carried away with the lyrics to Wood — from her new The Life of a Showgirl album — which is the raunchiest song of her career to date.

X-Rated Track

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift joked that she surprised herself by getting to that raunchy place.

Strewn throughout the entire track are lyrics about how new fiancé Kelce finally broke her unlucky streak in love.

She also mentions his "magic wand," "Redwood tree" and detailed how "His love was the key / That opened my thighs."

During her Monday night appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Swift joked that she surprised herself by getting to that raunchy place.

She said: "So I brought this into the studio and I was like: I want to do a throwback, timeless-sounding song and I had this idea about 'I gotta knock on wood' and it would be all these superstitions.

"And it really started out in a very innocent place... I don't know what happened, man.

"I got in there, we started vibing and I don't know how we got here. But I love the song so much."

'I Don't Know What Happened'

picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift admits she got carried away with the raunchy lyrics about her new fiancé.

During her appearance on Fallon's show, the Karma hitmaker also showed off her massive engagement ring — which reportedly cost between $700,000 and $1,000,000 — while sharing how the "nervous" Chiefs tight end popped the question to her in his backyard.

The superstar has also spoken about how her mom Andrea reacted to Wood on Monday, while speaking to SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up.

Swift said: "She thinks that the song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is.

"That's the joy of the double entendre."

She joked about the smutty song going "right over (Andrea's) head."

Swift concluded: "You see in that song what you want to see in that song."

Mom's The Word

picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift also revealed what her mom Andrea thought of the track.

The singer previously explained the song isn't only about her intimate life with her husband-to-be.

She said: "It's a love story. (It's) about using, as a plot device, popular superstitions (and) good luck charms, bad luck charms and all these different ways we have decided things are good luck or bad luck—like knocking on wood and seeing a black cat."

Swift then added with a slightly sarcastic tone to her voice: "That is the way I've explored this very, very sentimental love song."

picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Kelce recently told how 'Opalite' is his favorite track from his partner's 12th record, not 'Wood'.

Kelce, 36, has yet to publicly respond to his fiancée’s song about him — but did seemingly spend his birthday on Sunday celebrating the album by seeing the Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theaters.

In an August podcast episode, filmed just ahead of Kelce’s proposal to Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs player called Opalite his favorite off his partner's 12th record.

The song is a clear homage to him, as well as The Fate of Ophelia and Wi$h Li$t.

