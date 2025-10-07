Taylor Swift Reveals The Truth Behind Her Raunchy New Song About Travis Kelce's Manhood Claiming It Started 'From A Very Innocent Place'

Strewn throughout the entire track are lyrics about how new fiancé Kelce finally broke her unlucky streak in love.

She also mentions his "magic wand," "Redwood tree" and detailed how "His love was the key / That opened my thighs."

During her Monday night appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Swift joked that she surprised herself by getting to that raunchy place.

She said: "So I brought this into the studio and I was like: I want to do a throwback, timeless-sounding song and I had this idea about 'I gotta knock on wood' and it would be all these superstitions.

"And it really started out in a very innocent place... I don't know what happened, man.

"I got in there, we started vibing and I don't know how we got here. But I love the song so much."