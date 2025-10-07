EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Now Totally Carrying Harry' After His Netflix Shows Flopped
Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is "carrying" Prince Harry's faltering media career after the Duke of Sussex's recent Netflix projects failed to gain traction – leaving the Duchess as the driving force behind their production company, Archewell.
Industry insiders tell RadarOnline.com the couple's five-year, $100 million partnership with Netflix has become a "one-woman operation," with Meghan, 44, emerging as the streamer's preferred collaborator following a series of poorly received projects fronted by Harry, 41.
Harry's Netflix Projects Struggle to Find an Audience
A senior production source said: "Netflix has learned that Meghan is the one with the media instincts. She's polished, camera-ready, and understands how to build a brand. Even though her programs are always mocked, she still understands the camera from her acting days.
"Harry's ideas haven't worked – the audience just isn't there. At this point, she's the face of the business and he's taking a back seat."
The Sussexes first signed their landmark deal with Netflix in 2020, pledging to produce programs that would "inspire hope and compassion."
But after several years of development, only a handful of projects have made it to air.
The couple's 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan became one of the platform's most-watched documentaries, though it drew criticism for its attacks on the royal family. Since then, Harry's solo projects have struggled.
His polo documentary, Polo, was widely panned and reportedly drew fewer than 500,000 viewers, ranking outside Netflix's top 3,000 shows for the first half of 2025.
"Harry wanted to show a side of the sport that people hadn't seen," said one entertainment executive familiar with the deal. "But it didn't connect. The subject felt out of touch, and the production lacked energy."
Meghan's 'With Love, Meghan' Becomes a Bright Spot
By contrast, Markle's lifestyle and cooking show With Love, Meghan – though criticized by some reviewers as "glossy and self-indulgent" – secured solid viewership and a surprise second-season renewal this summer.
The Duchess recently announced her new As Ever rosé brand partnership alongside the show's launch, reinforcing what Netflix executives reportedly view as "the Meghan effect."
A Hollywood source said: "Meghan's work might divide opinion, but it gets attention. That's what Netflix cares about. The renewal was as much about her profile as the program's performance."
Netflix Bets on Meghan as Harry's Role Shrinks
Insiders also say the Sussexes' new Netflix deal extension – announced in August – was designed primarily to retain Meghan's involvement.
"The streamer wants to keep her on board," said a Los Angeles-based PR consultant. "Harry's creative role has been reduced to producing credits and behind-the-scenes work. He's lost momentum."
Harry's upcoming project, Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, focuses on a Ugandan children's dance troupe. He is listed as one of five producers, including Meghan.
"It's a worthwhile story," said a source involved in production. "But there's concern about how engaged Harry really is. People think Meghan's carrying the whole operation."
Meghan's Star Power Keeps the Brand Alive
While Markle's Netflix renewal marks a professional rebound, Harry's broader reputation in the industry has waned.
His 2023 privacy settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers earned him praise from media reform advocates, but his creative ventures – including the canceled Spotify podcast Archetypes – have underperformed.
A senior industry insider summed up the mood by saying: "Meghan has turned herself into a functioning media brand. Harry hasn't found his footing. The feeling in Hollywood is that she's now completely running the show."