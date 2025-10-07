Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Now Totally Carrying Harry' After His Netflix Shows Flopped

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been 'carrying' husband Prince Harry after his Netflix projects failed to take off.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is "carrying" Prince Harry's faltering media career after the Duke of Sussex's recent Netflix projects failed to gain traction – leaving the Duchess as the driving force behind their production company, Archewell.

Industry insiders tell RadarOnline.com the couple's five-year, $100 million partnership with Netflix has become a "one-woman operation," with Meghan, 44, emerging as the streamer's preferred collaborator following a series of poorly received projects fronted by Harry, 41.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Netflix Projects Struggle to Find an Audience

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle carried Prince Harry's media career after his Netflix projects failed.

A senior production source said: "Netflix has learned that Meghan is the one with the media instincts. She's polished, camera-ready, and understands how to build a brand. Even though her programs are always mocked, she still understands the camera from her acting days.

"Harry's ideas haven't worked – the audience just isn't there. At this point, she's the face of the business and he's taking a back seat."

The Sussexes first signed their landmark deal with Netflix in 2020, pledging to produce programs that would "inspire hope and compassion."

But after several years of development, only a handful of projects have made it to air.

The couple's 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan became one of the platform's most-watched documentaries, though it drew criticism for its attacks on the royal family. Since then, Harry's solo projects have struggled.

His polo documentary, Polo, was widely panned and reportedly drew fewer than 500,000 viewers, ranking outside Netflix's top 3,000 shows for the first half of 2025.

"Harry wanted to show a side of the sport that people hadn't seen," said one entertainment executive familiar with the deal. "But it didn't connect. The subject felt out of touch, and the production lacked energy."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's 'With Love, Meghan' Becomes a Bright Spot

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Markle launched her new As Ever rosé brand alongside her Netflix series.

By contrast, Markle's lifestyle and cooking show With Love, Meghan – though criticized by some reviewers as "glossy and self-indulgent" – secured solid viewership and a surprise second-season renewal this summer.

The Duchess recently announced her new As Ever rosé brand partnership alongside the show's launch, reinforcing what Netflix executives reportedly view as "the Meghan effect."

A Hollywood source said: "Meghan's work might divide opinion, but it gets attention. That's what Netflix cares about. The renewal was as much about her profile as the program's performance."

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix Bets on Meghan as Harry's Role Shrinks

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Netflix preferred working directly with Meghan over Harry.

Insiders also say the Sussexes' new Netflix deal extension – announced in August – was designed primarily to retain Meghan's involvement.

"The streamer wants to keep her on board," said a Los Angeles-based PR consultant. "Harry's creative role has been reduced to producing credits and behind-the-scenes work. He's lost momentum."

Harry's upcoming project, Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, focuses on a Ugandan children's dance troupe. He is listed as one of five producers, including Meghan.

"It's a worthwhile story," said a source involved in production. "But there's concern about how engaged Harry really is. People think Meghan's carrying the whole operation."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince William, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle

Prince William 'Livid Beyond Words' Over Meghan Markle's 'Insulting' and 'Grotesque' Video Near Princess Diana's Death Site — 'It Was Personal Desecration'

Photo of Meghan Markle

'A Cruel Person': Meghan Markle Blasted For Being 'Inappropriate and Classless' After She 'Giggles at Model Stumbling on Catwalk' During Paris Fashion Week

Meghan's Star Power Keeps the Brand Alive

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Hollywood insiders agreed Meghan ran the show while Harry lost momentum.

While Markle's Netflix renewal marks a professional rebound, Harry's broader reputation in the industry has waned.

His 2023 privacy settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers earned him praise from media reform advocates, but his creative ventures – including the canceled Spotify podcast Archetypes – have underperformed.

A senior industry insider summed up the mood by saying: "Meghan has turned herself into a functioning media brand. Harry hasn't found his footing. The feeling in Hollywood is that she's now completely running the show."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.