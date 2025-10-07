EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Now Totally Carrying Harry' After His Netflix Shows Flopped

A senior production source said: "Netflix has learned that Meghan is the one with the media instincts. She's polished, camera-ready, and understands how to build a brand. Even though her programs are always mocked, she still understands the camera from her acting days.

"Harry's ideas haven't worked – the audience just isn't there. At this point, she's the face of the business and he's taking a back seat."

The Sussexes first signed their landmark deal with Netflix in 2020, pledging to produce programs that would "inspire hope and compassion."

But after several years of development, only a handful of projects have made it to air.

The couple's 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan became one of the platform's most-watched documentaries, though it drew criticism for its attacks on the royal family. Since then, Harry's solo projects have struggled.

His polo documentary, Polo, was widely panned and reportedly drew fewer than 500,000 viewers, ranking outside Netflix's top 3,000 shows for the first half of 2025.

"Harry wanted to show a side of the sport that people hadn't seen," said one entertainment executive familiar with the deal. "But it didn't connect. The subject felt out of touch, and the production lacked energy."