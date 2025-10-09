Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Keith Urban

Keith Urban's Guitarist and Alleged Fling Sings About 'Fighting This Feeling’ In New Song... Just Days After Nicole Kidman Filed For Divorce From Country Singer

Composite photo of Maggie Baugh, Keith Urban, and Nicole Kidman
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram; MEGA

Keith Urban's alleged fling has broken her silence.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Maggie Baugh, the woman suspected to be Keith Urban's new romantic interest amid his split from Nicole Kidman, finally broke her silence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On October 7, Baugh, who is Urban's guitarist, teased what was to come with an Instagram post. She shared a black box with the caption, "Announcement coming soon…"

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Baugh's Announcement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram

Maggie Baugh dropped a clip from a new song amid rumors she's Urban's new woman.

Then, on October 8, she announced a song called The Devil Win coming on October 10. On October 9, she dropped a teaser for the song, and the lyrics seem to be very telling.

"I don’t know what the hell I believe in, I don't know how to heal my soul or how to fight this feeling, and it’s a damn good place to go," Baugh croons.

"No matter how close I get to the burning edge, tempting as it is, I won't let the Devil win," she continues singing in the preview for the song.

Article continues below advertisement

Footage That Fueled Speculation About Baugh and Urban

Photo of Maggie Baugh
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram

Baugh had been silent on Instagram for a bit prior to announcing her new song.

The announcement of Baugh’s song is the first time she’s been active on Instagram since Kidman and Urban’s split was announced.

Speculation that Baugh may have been Urban’s new romantic interest began during his September 25 concert. At the show, he performed The Fighter, a Kidman-inspired track. Rather than singing the typical lyrics, which are "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter,” Urban sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player."

At another point during that show, he seemed to point to her when he sang, "I was born to love."

She shared footage of this via Instagram on September 26, captioning it, "Did he just say that?"

Article continues below advertisement

Baugh's Father Denied Her Involvement in Breaking Urban and Kidman's Marriage

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Baugh's father denied she played a part in breaking u Urban's marriage to Kidman.

While Kidman and Urban’s split wasn’t officially announced until September 29, the footage went viral after the fact.

On September 30, Kidman officially pulled the plug on the marriage and filed for divorce.

Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, took to Facebook on October 5 to respond to rumors Maggie played a part in Urban and Kidman’s marriage coming to an end.

When a TikTok claimed Maggie might "allegedly [be] the person responsible for Keith's divorce from Nicole Kidman,” Chuck shared it and wrote, "No. Just no."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump

Jimmy's Call to the Prez: Kimmel Says He'd 'Love' to Host Trump on His Late Night Show... Despite The Don's Attacks on 'Talentless' Star

picture of Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza Makes Shock TV Comeback Nine Months after Husband Jeff Baena's Suicide and Speaks Of 'Moving Forward’

Kidman Wanted to Save Her Relationship to Urban

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Kidman and Urban had been married since 2006.

At the first concert of his that took place after his divorce was announced, Maggie was not present. Urban also did not play The Fighter at that show.

Before splitting, Kidman and Urban had been married since 2006. She stood by his side through hard times, including a stint in rehab soon after they tied the knot.

Reports claimed Kidman wanted to save her relationship with Urban and was not the one who wanted it to end, but, unfortunately for her, things did not work out.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.