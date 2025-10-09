Keith Urban's Guitarist and Alleged Fling Sings About 'Fighting This Feeling’ In New Song... Just Days After Nicole Kidman Filed For Divorce From Country Singer
Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Maggie Baugh, the woman suspected to be Keith Urban's new romantic interest amid his split from Nicole Kidman, finally broke her silence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On October 7, Baugh, who is Urban's guitarist, teased what was to come with an Instagram post. She shared a black box with the caption, "Announcement coming soon…"
Maggie Baugh's Announcement
Then, on October 8, she announced a song called The Devil Win coming on October 10. On October 9, she dropped a teaser for the song, and the lyrics seem to be very telling.
"I don’t know what the hell I believe in, I don't know how to heal my soul or how to fight this feeling, and it’s a damn good place to go," Baugh croons.
"No matter how close I get to the burning edge, tempting as it is, I won't let the Devil win," she continues singing in the preview for the song.
Footage That Fueled Speculation About Baugh and Urban
The announcement of Baugh’s song is the first time she’s been active on Instagram since Kidman and Urban’s split was announced.
Speculation that Baugh may have been Urban’s new romantic interest began during his September 25 concert. At the show, he performed The Fighter, a Kidman-inspired track. Rather than singing the typical lyrics, which are "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter,” Urban sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player."
At another point during that show, he seemed to point to her when he sang, "I was born to love."
She shared footage of this via Instagram on September 26, captioning it, "Did he just say that?"
Baugh's Father Denied Her Involvement in Breaking Urban and Kidman's Marriage
While Kidman and Urban’s split wasn’t officially announced until September 29, the footage went viral after the fact.
On September 30, Kidman officially pulled the plug on the marriage and filed for divorce.
Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, took to Facebook on October 5 to respond to rumors Maggie played a part in Urban and Kidman’s marriage coming to an end.
When a TikTok claimed Maggie might "allegedly [be] the person responsible for Keith's divorce from Nicole Kidman,” Chuck shared it and wrote, "No. Just no."
Kidman Wanted to Save Her Relationship to Urban
At the first concert of his that took place after his divorce was announced, Maggie was not present. Urban also did not play The Fighter at that show.
Before splitting, Kidman and Urban had been married since 2006. She stood by his side through hard times, including a stint in rehab soon after they tied the knot.
Reports claimed Kidman wanted to save her relationship with Urban and was not the one who wanted it to end, but, unfortunately for her, things did not work out.