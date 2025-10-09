Ted Kennedy's Secret Life Exposed: How First Wife Joan Suffered Through the Senator's Cheating Scandals, Blackmail and a 'Death Coverup'

A bombshell release of files ripped the lid off Ted's wild affairs, Mafia ties and alleged coverup of the death of Mary Jo Kopechne in the 1969 Chappaquiddick incident.

The more than 2,200 pages of documents on Ted were so scandalous, his widow Victoria was said to fight tooth and nail trying to keep them sealed and hidden from the public.

In an ironic twist, few pages were released on Chappaquiddick, despite the fatal car crash being one of the biggest scandals of the senator's life. The lack of information seemingly suggested the powerful Kennedy family name helped keep details off official records.