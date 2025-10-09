Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy's Call to the Prez: Kimmel Says He'd 'Love' to Host Trump on His Late Night Show... Despite The Don's Attacks on 'Talentless' Star

Split photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel announced he would 'love' for Donald Trump to be a guest on his show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel has shocked fans by confessing he would "love" to host Donald Trump as a guest on his late night show despite their opposing political views and attacks from the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kimmel, 57, shared his thoughts on the possibility of interviewing Trump, 79, on his program during a Bloomberg Screentime panel discussion in Burbank, California on Wednesday, October 8.

Kimmel's Suspension

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Kimmel opened up on his return to late night after being suspended following threats from Trump's FCC chair.

Of course, at the top of the list of questions for Kimmel was his recent controversial suspension following threats from Trump's FCC chair, who took great offense to jokes the late night host made about MAGA and Charlie Kirk's suspected killer Tyler Robinson in the wake of the right-wing commentator's death.

Trump himself also called for Kimmel to be fired as he slammed the comedian for having no talent before celebrating his suspension.

Kimmel ultimately came out on top and returned to his show following widespread outrage on both sides of the aisle against the Trump administration, who were accused of infringing on the host's right to free speech.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump slammed Kimmel for having no talent and called for his firing after the Charlie Kirk monologue.

As he discussed how his personal interests influenced his show's material, Kimmel noted media's role in the political landscape has drastically changed, much in part to Trump, who has dominated news programs and headlines for more than a decade.

He said: "He's on TV all day, every day, so he gives us a lot to use, to deal with. That's unusual. That's not how it used to be.

"You hear him, you see him, he's just presented himself so frequently, and it's just more digestible."

Kimmel Open to Interviewing Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kimmel said he would 'love' for Trump to be a guest despite the president celebrating his suspension.

Since his late night return, Kimmel has doubled down on commentary and jokes about Trump and his administration.

While the two have exchanged public digs at each other over the last several weeks, the host said he's open to inviting him on the show.

Kimmel confessed: "I'd love to have Trump on the show for sure.

"Yeah....I'll ask him."

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Kimmel explained he discusses politics on his show because he's always been interested and was raised 'very liberal.'

The comedian also said there were many reasons as to why he chooses to discuss politics on his program, adding: "I think maturity is part of it. I think you figure out who you are."

He also noted an interest in politics since childhood, explaining: "Even as a kid, my parents are very liberal. I've been a Democrat since I was a little boy. I think the first political cartoon I ever drew was of Jimmy Carter and John Anderson. I was like 12 or something.

"And I've always been interested in politics, but I was never a particularly political person....maybe you didn't have to be back then.

"I think this is a very different situation that we're in now. And also my job as I see it is to talk about the news of the day, and these are the big stories of the day pretty much every day."

