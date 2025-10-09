Aubrey Plaza Makes Shock TV Comeback Nine Months after Husband Jeff Baena's Suicide and Speaks Of 'Moving Forward’

Plaza then compared her grief to the plot of The Gorge, a 2025 science-fiction horror film following two elite snipers who are ordered to guard a deep gorge without knowing what lies inside.

She said that when she watched the Apple TV+ film in February, she thought: "That's what my grief is like. There's like a giant ocean of awfulness that’s right there, and I see it, and at some point, I just want to dive into it and be in it.

"Sometimes I look at it. Sometimes I wanna get away from it. But it's just always there, and the monster people are trying to get me."

RadarOnline.com revealed in March that Plaza and her late husband had split months before he committed suicide aged 47, sparking fears he took his own life out of heartbreak.

The couple's rocky marital status was disclosed in a Medical Examiner's report following the director's tragic death in January.

Documents said the pair had been separated since November 2024, four months before he died inside their L.A. home.